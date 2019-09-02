Atulya Hosts Pot Pourrie – A 3 Day Lifestyle Exhibition

A unique lifestyle exhibition, Pot Pourrie was inaugurated today by Ms Agnimitra Paul, leading fashion designer, and Ms Debjani Roy, Founder, Atulya – the company hosting the exhibition.

The first edition of Pot Pourrie, a 3-day exhibition features stalls across categories including Apparel, Accessories, Jewellery, Looms, Décor, Healthcare, Hospitality, Beauty & Grooming, Housing and Bank. The exhibition inaugurated today will be on till 1st September, 2019, at Birla Academy on Southern Avenue.

“Pot Pourrie is my first endeavour. It was very challenging to bring different categories of products and services under one roof for an exhibition and I am very excited about this. I have spent six months in research and background work to create this one-of-its kind initiative, which will cater to a wide audience and their varied requirements. Also, the proceedings of this exhibition will go towards the HIV affected children of Ananda Ghar”, said Ms Debjani Roy, Founder, Atulya.

The participants of the exhibitions are Agomani’s Creation (Hand Crafted Fashion Jewellery), Glow N Glitter (Pure Silver Jewellery & Brass Items), Country Roads Resort (Hospitality), Porichoy (Sarees & Bags), Morya (Real Estate), Manani (Smart Women Wear), Lavannya (Sarees, Bags And Jewellery), Tanisha (Beauty & Grooming), LG (Lifestyle Products),Bashak (Handloom Sarees), Philips (Lightings), Shantiniketan (Men’s Kurtas & Sarees), IQ City Medical College Hospital Durgapur (healthcare), Zatika (Sarees) and HDFC (Bank).

