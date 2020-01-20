Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020 – ‘Explore the World of Future Mobility’

Auto Expo – The Motor Show, the biggest biannual extravaganza of India’s automotive industry, is slated to kick-start from 7-12 February 2020 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The inauguration ceremony of Auto Expo 2020 will be held on 6th February 2020 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Auto Expo – The Motor Show has been a launch pad for some of the key brands marking their entry in Indian market and unveiling of exciting new products by the existing brands. Brands that have created history over the years.

The theme of this edition of auto expo is – ‘Explore the World of Mobility’, which resonates with the industry’s vision and message of technology, capability – for a safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke and shared mobility for tomorrow. For the visitors, it will be an experience of the mobility eco-system that is evolving and unfolding every day, offering newer and enhanced solutions that are future-ready.

Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020 will feature new emission technology products and vehicles with more stringent safety standards under one roof. The auto show will not just be a futuristic perspective of the Indian auto industry but also would showcase Indian automotive industry’s preparedness to adopt to the BSVI norms. This edition of Auto Expo – The Motor Show will witness the complete transformation of vehicles meeting BSVI emission norms ahead of the government’s specified deadline.

The Expo will witness many new entrants including start-ups who are participating and showcasing their products and technologies in green mobility.

Mr. Sugato Sen, Deputy Director General, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, said “This year at Auto Expo, the industry together will put the best efforts to give a new dimension and feel to the visitors, enabling them to Explore the World of Mobility. The 15th Edition of the auto show will be one of the cleanest & greenest expo ever with an entire range of clean & green vehicles. Besides the new vehicles showcase at Auto Expo, we will also witness over 60 new product launches across various categories. There is already a lot of anticipation and excitement around the upcoming auto expo.”

He further added, “I would also like to take this opportunity to extend the invitation to all our media friends at Kolkata, to join us for the 15th edition of Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020 and experience the grand showcase.”

Auto Expo 2020 will not just focus on static display but would provide a truly unique and enriching experience for all the visitors. Also, this Expo will see 6 “thematic” days, to enhance and enrich the visitor experience. These will be Enterprise Day, Goodwill Day, Family Day, Women Power Day, Green Day and Driving Experience Day.

Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida will also have new timings. 7th February 2020 being the Enterprise day will commence from 11 AM and will close by 7 PM. Whereas, during weekend 8th & 9th February 2020, the show timings will be from 11 AM to 8 PM. 10th & 11th will again be 11 AM to 7 PM. 12th February, the last day will start at 11 AM and will close by 6 PM.

Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020, will be spread in a total area of 2,35,000 sq mtrs with key automobile majors participating in a gross indoor built-up area of 51,000 sq. mtrs.

Like previous years, a wide range of food brands will be present at the Auto Expo this year as well, providing the visitors ample choice to satisfy their palate, catering to all kinds of cuisines and tastes for people of all ages. The Food Courts will see participation from prominent brands such as Starbucks, Haldiram’s, Fassos, Berco’s, Chaayos, Biryani Blues, Keventers, Moti Mahal Deluxe, Chai Point, Kofuku, Biryani by Kilo, Domino’s, Wow Momo, Brown Sugar, Sagar Ratna to name a few.

Tickets for the Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020 is available exclusively on BookMyShow.com from 20th December 2019 in addition to the box office at IEML – Greater Noida and at select Metro Stations in Delhi NCR. The new Metro – Aqua line with Knowledge Park Station just across the Auto Expo venue, will make travel to the show easy for visitors.

Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020 is organized by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) with support from Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will continue to establish itself as a key Global Auto Show in the region.

