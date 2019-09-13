AVAMA JEWELLERS COLLECTION ‘GAYATRI’ HAS ALL THE JEWELLERY PIECES YOU NEED IN YOUR JEWEL BOX THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Before you complete your ‘Pujo’ shopping, you must make a checklist so that you don’t miss

out on anything. This Durga Puja, one of the foremost jewelers, Avama Jewellers by Abhishek

Kajaria, proudly announced the launch of their Durga Pujo Collection, ‘Gayatri’. With the

festive season around the corner, it’s that time of the year when women love to flaunt their

most innovative traditional ensembles and jewellery that reflect their innate ethnicity. When

it comes to jewellery, Indians love to be in trend, but, at the same time, love to be

traditionally dressed for festivals too. Creating a perfect balance between contemporary and

traditional, ‘Gayatri’ is the perfect amalgamation of both the worlds. As Navaratna jewellery

has finally found its way in the modern girl’s jewellery dictionary and steadily, in her

jewellery box, the grand festivities of Navratri and Durga Pujo give the perfect occasion to

surrender to your traditional sartorial instincts and flaunt glittering embellished ethnics in

multiple vibrant shades.

Gayatri from Avama Jewellers by Abhishek Kajaria focuses on reinventing the look of nine

gems for the contemporary woman. From choker necklaces to beautiful bangles and exquisite

earrings, the collection has it all to complete your look. Each jewellery piece in this

collection is a masterpiece with the promise of authenticity reflective of the brand’s intrinsic

philosophy and great heritage of trust. Every piece of the collection is crafted in 22K gold.

The designs are a mélange of ornate and sculpted pieces in gold, diamonds and precious gems

like Ruby, pearl, red coral, emeralds, yellow sapphire, diamond, blue sapphire, hessonite and

cat’s eye.

