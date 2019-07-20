Awaaz releases Tera Bhai by Delhi native, Slyck TwoshadeZ featuring Hip Hop Collective Khatarnaak

An every Friday phenomenon is a new song update on Awaaz’s Instagram page and this week it is ‘Tera Bhai’ by New Jersey & Gurugram native, Slyck TwoshadeZ featuring New Delhi’s Khatarnaak Hip Hop Collective – with Sun J, Jinn, and Shan Krozy.

Slyck TwoshadeZ is one half of the Hinglish duo 2-ShadeZ, who has been making Hip Hop music since 2006. He has also headlined and played in various venues across India, US and Canada. Over the years, he has helped grow the movement in and around Delhi, before moving back to New Jersey in 2017.

When asked about the impact of the Hip Hop movement in India, Slyck went on to say, “Desi Hip Hop is now bigger than ever and will keep exploding! I am supremely excited to see more rappers with Indian ancestry come out and tell their stories, rural as well as urban.”

He further added, “With talents all over India getting the recognition they truly deserve, ‘Asli Hip-Hop’ is not confined to the Gullies.’

In a recent interview on San Fransisco’s Bolly Radio, Raafat ‘DjayRaf’ Ullah, Creative Director at Desi Hip Hop Inc, mentioned, “Slyck has played an integral part in the growth of the Hip Hop movement in Delhi and in India. He might be a veteran in the game, but he’s only just getting started!”

Sony Music’s hip-hop-focused imprint, Awaaz, in conjunction with media brand, Desi Hip Hop Inc. have been releasing new sounds in the hip hop space, “Tera Bhai” is a fire addition to the growing list.

