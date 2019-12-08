Ayushman Initiative organises an awareness campaign to mark World Human Rights Day

We are a non-political , non-profit organisation working for the emancipation of child rights especially for children caught between marital dischord and / or children of estranged parents . Our motto is correct and proper implementation of the guidelines framed by United Nations Convention for the Rights of the Child ( UNCRC ) and ensuring proper justice to article 21 of the Constitution of India. In India every year lacs of children are being exposed to the symptoms of parental alienation which has been recognised by WHO as a disease and codified in ICD – 11 in May 2019. These children are being subject to such alienation amidst dispute of parents .

To commemorate Human Rights Day Celebration on 10th Dec 2019, we are flagging off our state wide public awareness campaign today in the presence of the hon’ble MMIC, KMC, Debashis Kumar, actress Moubani Sorcar, and other dignitaries including advocate Md Ammar Zaki, Sanghadipa Singha, Mr Farooq Malik , Md Ishtamul Haque etc. The awareness campaign was flagged off from Golpark by the above dignitaries. Every year more than a lac children get separated from their parents which directly infringes upon their right as envisaged in article 9 of the United Nations Convention of Child Rights ( UNCRC ) and article 21 of our Constitution. We urge the child welfare department of the government of West Bengal and the judiciary to be sensitive to this violation of child right and take proactive steps to mitigate and eliminate this violation. Through this public campaign measures we seek to sensitize the various stakeholders like the police, child welfare committee and the judiciary to play a more proactive role for the sake of the future of these children who are the human capital of this country for the future.

