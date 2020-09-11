Ayushmann Khurrana with Castrol support educating & preparing Indian mechanics during new normal

India, one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world, has been kept moving by its bike doctors – the mechanic community. Castrol Activ, India’s leading engine oil brand for two-wheelers, which enjoys a deep relationship with this community, today launched #ProtectIndiasEngine. This is a national campaign to urge India’s bikers, more specifically the youth to pledge support to mechanic upskilling programmes during these unprecedented times of the continuing COVID pandemic.

Conceptualised and developed in collaboration with Network18 and Mindshare, the initiative endorsed by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is aimed at educating and preparing mechanics for the new normal, as the country slowly begins to open up post lockdown.

Castrol Activ will invest up to Rs. 50 lakh contributing Rs 10 for every pledge received towards upskilling of mechanics. The educational programmes will focus on supporting them to learn new technologies and modern servicing techniques as well as to gain deeper understanding of enhanced health, hygiene and safety measures for their workshops as they restart business. Youth can pledge their support by giving a missed call on 7574-003-002 or by visiting www.protectindiasengine.com . The campaign will run across all Network18 channels and digital platforms from 10th September 2020 to the end of month.

