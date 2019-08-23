B2B Commerce startup, Arzooo.com expands to North and East India

B2B Commerce startup, Arzooo.com today announced its expansion to North and East India, adding five cities under its belt. The startup aims to empower over 5,00,000 physical retail stores through its tech platform, allowing them to compete with e-commerce giants effectively. Arzooo’s flagship category is consumer electronics retail; however, the company plans to expand to other categories too by 2020.

Arzooo Go Store empowers its partner stores to overcome Selection and Pricing issues of physical retail and thus, offer a significant edge on inventory selection, price and faster delivery to its customer, with guaranteed increased earnings.

Khushnud Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Arzooo.com, says, “In the last one year we have grown from INR 2 cr to INR 200 crores sales run rate on our platform. Arzooo owes this growth to it’s Unique Tech platform and our retail partners who put initial trust on Arzooo to grow their sales and profitability.”

“East is one of the most fragmented markets as far as retail is concerned. In consumer electronics space, standalone fragmented stores command 3/4th of the market estimated at over $5 Billion, because of their massive reach. Arzooo is partnering with these stores and enabling them to deal with the emerging challenge of competing with online retailers,” added Khushnud.

Early this year, Arzooo.com had raised $1mn in pre-series A funding led by Middle east’s Jabbar Internet Group. Apart from investing in technology, the funds will be used for Arzooo’s expansion. Arzooo is founded by, Khushnud Khan and Rishi Raj Rathore who are ex-Flipkart colleagues and IIT Kharagpur alumni.

