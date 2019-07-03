By Tunisha Banerjee and Ritorupa Das:Yes! You’all heard it right! The biggest B2B Garment Fare of Eastern India,the Indian Fashion Expo 2019 is all set to straddle the market floors with a bang.The biggest B2B fair is organized by Eastern India Garment Manufactures &Exporters Federation(EIGMEF). The Fashion Expo is a one-stop facility with a great combination of technology, quality and creative ideas decked up as a whole with the dream of launching a fashion renaissance in the City of Joy, Kolkata. The Indian Fashion Expo 2019 was inaugurated at Eco Park, Rajarhat by Chief Guest, Mr.Manoj Khemka, CMD, Bazar Kolkata in the presence of Mr. Ramesh Agarwal, Ex-President of Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Director of Rupa &CO, other dignitaries and guests.

The Fashion Expo is held to eventually discuss on the issues and the opportunities of the Garment Manufacturing Industry in the present scenario. Speaking on this occasion,Mr.Aloke More, President of EIGMEF said, “We generally don’t do summer fare, but this year we are doing it as Tropical 2020.We are hoping that our industry will grow and we will surely expand further”.The Indian Fashion Expo is said to be scheduled into 3 consecutive days, having more than 300 participants and 8000 retailers from all over India participating in the Fashion Expo 2019.10,000 visitors are also expected to visit the Expo. Apart from regular segments of men’s, ladies and kids wear, they added new categories where participants would showcase various ethnic wears like Kurtis, salwar suits and sarees. Coinciding the main event, there will be add-on expo of allied agencies, consultants and display system providers from retail industry.Besides,one of the best caterers in the world have been also assigned at the event for all time refreshments. As it has been striving to emerge victorious since the last few years ,result seems to mark a good amount of growth in the industry and further growth in the coming 5 years has ensured EIGMEF to keep on growing in a steady pace.

The B2B fair is an excellent platform of interaction for manufacturers, traders and retailers from the garment industry with the vision of an exemplary customer service providing outstanding brands, promotions, qualities and transforming their dream of outshining the garment industry much more enormous in the coming years to come.

