Baazar Kolkata Celebrated 18th Anniversary with Abir Chatterjee

Baazar Kolkata, one of the leading retail chains of Eastern India completed their 18 years. So in this great occasion Abir Chatterjee, Tollywood Actor attended the show room of Baazar Kokata(Hati Bagan).

The 9000 sqft sprawling Bazaar Kolkata showroom, situated at Kolkata, Hati Bagan offers a wide range of garments and household products & accessories which are attractively priced. The price of the Ladies wear range starts from Rs. 60/- onwards, the Men’s wear range starts from Rs. 99/- onwards whereas the Kids Wear range starts from Rs.69/- onwards. Accessories are priced as low as Rs 20/-.

“At Bazaar Kolkata, we have always kept in mind the customer’s demand by giving them quality products at a reasonable price. We give huge emphasis on all-round quality in products, stores, service standards, and customer engagement programs. We want our customers to enjoy their time while shopping at Baazar Kolkata and hope to satisfy them with our products,” said Mr. Umesh Sharma, Marketing Head of Baazar Kolkata.

Product ranges across category in Ladies wear include saree, salwar suit, dress fabric, nighty, leggings, ladies’ t-shirt, kurti and many more; in men’s wear includes t-shirt, shirts, casual shirts, sleeveless coat, modi coat, jeans/trousers, party wear trousers, Sando, Bermuda, Three Quarter and many more; in kids wear includes boy’s T-shirt, boys Bermudas, Sando Set, Baba Suit, Shirts, boys Undergarments, Top Skirt Set, Tops, Frocks, Capri, Skirts and many more; and accessories includes Fridge Bottle, Pencil Box, Tiffin Box, Cup Plate Set, Deodorants and many more exciting products.

