Baba Jackson wins the hearts of millions of Indians, becomes the first winner of Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No. 1

For the past 8 weeks, Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No. 1 has been entertaining audiences across India and spreading cheer. The stay-at-home reality show has finally reached its finale this weekend, announcing Rajasthan’s dance prodigy, Baba Jackson as the winner of the show.

After successfully making it in the top 10 for multiple weeks and securing the most votes across all weekly challenges, 18-year-old Yuvraj Singh, also known as ‘Baba Jackson’, has emerged victorious, bagging the title of India’s Entertainer No. 1. Despite the tough competition on the show, Yuvraj managed to win the most hearts of people from across the country. He has been mentored by Varun Dhawan, Bharti Singh, and Raghav Juyal throughout the show. He has surprised and entertained the audiences with his smooth moves and is thrilled about his big win.

Overjoyed, Yuvraj says, “I still can’t believe that I have won the competition while competing against so many talented participants. I would like to thank Flipkart for providing such a great platform for artists across India to showcase their talent, even during the lockdown, encouraging us to stay positive. I am also grateful to all the three mentors – Varun Dhawan Sir, Bharti Ma’am, and Raghav Sir for constantly motivating me to do better. Without their support and the support of my fans, it would have been impossible for me to be the winner of Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No. 1. This win means so much to me and the prize money will allow me to provide a better life for my family as well as allow me to fulfill my dream – which is to pursue a career in dance. I’m eagerly looking forward to all the opportunities the future holds in store.”

Given his humble background, Yuvraj has worked tremendously hard to follow his career in dance. It is with his talent and persistence, Yuvraj learned and mastered Michael Jackson’s famous moonwalk. His career in dance took a momentary pause due to an unfortunate setback due to which he struggled to get back to dancing. His biggest pillar of strength during this tough time was his father, who encouraged him to stay motivated and get back on track.

Over time and after facing several hurdles, his talent was noticed by the well-known names in the industry and he came to be known as ‘Baba Jackson’, given that his dance style had a striking resemblance to legendary Pop Idol – Michael Jackson. His journey is truly inspirational to all the people who wish to pursue their dreams.

Week after week, participants brought to the fore their creative best through some really exciting entries for the first season of Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No.1. From dancers to acrobats, magicians to actors, and everything else in between, the show witnessed a tough competition and was successful at keeping India entertained and happy while staying indoors.

Tune in to Entertainer No. 1 on the Flipkart app to view these winning performances.