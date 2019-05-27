BACK TO SCHOOL HEALTHY SNACKS FOR KIDS

Kids are notoriously picky when it comes to food. Finding healthy snacks for kids, day in and day out usually seems like an impossible task. It is a struggle to maintain a healthy balanced diet for kids due to their perpetual lack of interest in food. Here are ways to creatively include nutritious foods to your child’s diet:

Quinoa puffs – Quinoa is blessed with a plethora of health benefits. No single source of food (in the plant or animal kingdom), apart from quinoa, can provide all the essential life-sustaining nutrients. It contains all nine of the essential amino acids, thus making it a ‘complete protein’. Include Too Yumm!’s Tikka Masala and Khatta Meetha Quinoa Puffs in the diet as a healthy and a lip smacking option. Kids are sure to find this snack hard to resist.

Foxnuts – Foxnuts aka Too Yumm!’s yummy version of Makhana available in unique flavors like Tandoori, Chatpata Masala and Homestyle Classic have the richness of protein and natural oxidants. Kids can snack on it guiltlessly without affecting their health.

Multigrain Chips– Most health conscious households have made a shift to multigrain – be it bread or atta as a healthier option. Too Yumm!’s multigrain chips has all the goodness of proteins and is non-fried with zero trans-fat. The burst of Dahi Papdi Chat, Tangy Tomato & Chinese Hot & Sour flavors will make the kids savour every bite. A unique combination of this product mixed with Poha or homemade oats makes for an interesting health recipe for kids.

Veggie Stix by Too Yumm! incorporates real vegetables providing for a guilt-free snack binge. This wholesome snack available in irresistible flavors like Cheese & Herbs and Sour Cream & Onion makes for the perfect quick snack, catering to the needs of the kids’ palate.

These snacks contain 40% less fat and are available in 25 flavors, giving moms a wide range to choose from. So moms, better stock up as school’s right around the corner.

