Wed. Jul 24th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Bags the 9th Entrepreneur Award for Best Financial Performance 2019

4 hours ago

9th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards 2019 took place at JW Marriott, New Delhi on 17 & 18 July 2019. Utkarsh India Limited emerges winner of Rice Award for the Best Financial Performance, 2019. With an experience of 32 year-old conglomerate, Utkarsh India Limited is uniquely poised and attaining leadership in every area of their operation. Constant evolution and innovation are the pillars of their sustainability in the ever-growing, competitive Indian infrastructure sector.  Utkarsh India Limited takes pride in being an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing organization and clocked revenue of 1150cr+ in FY 18-19 with its 40% growth over.

More Stories

Monsoon Craving Menu

4 hours ago

Calcutta Boys’ School, Main Branch and Bidhannagar Govt High School emerged victorious on the first day of Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League

4 hours ago

Tree Plantation Initiative by Hello Ichapur Group

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Monsoon Craving Menu

4 hours ago

Bags the 9th Entrepreneur Award for Best Financial Performance 2019

4 hours ago

Calcutta Boys’ School, Main Branch and Bidhannagar Govt High School emerged victorious on the first day of Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League

4 hours ago

Tree Plantation Initiative by Hello Ichapur Group

2 days ago
Copyright © All rights reserved. |

Copyright protected by The Times of Bengal(Media wing of Ullash Media & Productions)