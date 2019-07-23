Bags the 9th Entrepreneur Award for Best Financial Performance 2019

9th Annual Entrepreneur India Awards 2019 took place at JW Marriott, New Delhi on 17 & 18 July 2019. Utkarsh India Limited emerges winner of Rice Award for the Best Financial Performance, 2019. With an experience of 32 year-old conglomerate, Utkarsh India Limited is uniquely poised and attaining leadership in every area of their operation. Constant evolution and innovation are the pillars of their sustainability in the ever-growing, competitive Indian infrastructure sector. Utkarsh India Limited takes pride in being an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing organization and clocked revenue of 1150cr+ in FY 18-19 with its 40% growth over.

