Bahare Aahare Khaddo Mela is here to tickle the city’s taste buds

Food plays a vital role in the community as it helps to unite and strengthen the bond amongst people. The 6th Edition of Bahare Aahare Khaddo Mela, the biggest Food Festival of North Kolkata, at Ganesh Ghosh Udhyan (Paikpara), offers the gourmet a wide variety of traditional cuisines from different regions of Bengal. The Press Conference held today witnessed the esteemed presence of Shri. Goutam Halder,Councillor KMC Ward no 4 and Mr. Pilu bhattacharya , Singer and Composer. Mr. Kuntal Bose, Organizer and Curator, Bahare Aahare Khaddo Mela, was also present to address the media.

At Bahare Aahare Khaddo Mela, a five day long festival, many of the best restaurants and brands got together to propose a feast of flavours and smells for the senses. It is set to feature 45 stalls like Apanjan Kalighat, Saptapadi, KFC, Go Lebenese, Aminia, Doi Ghar from Raigang and many more.

Present on the occasion, Mr. Kuntal Bose, Organizer and Curator, Bahare Aahare Khaddo Mela, said, “Though our focus is food, we have also taken steps to ensure the visitors have a wholesome experience, including fun-filled activities during the day and music and dance later in the evening. The festival is an ideal time for seasoned and budding entrepreneurs, chefs, sommeliers, and food enthusiasts In Bengal. This year we expect a footfall of 30,000 people.”

The 5 day festival starts from 2pm and will go on till 10pm, wherein an array of delicacies from cuisines from all over Bengal would be prepared, served, and put on display. To add flavour, the festival will every evening host ethnic and cultural programmes with folk songs and modern Bengali songs along with other activities like Band performances, Workshops, Cooking competition and Quiz, which will enable the visitors to enjoy the cultural programme while savouring gourmet food.

Bahare Aahare Khaddo Mela is organized by Branvertise and Adyama Gold Jewellery. The initiative is supported by Juvenile Events as Co Associate Partner, Candid Communication as Publicity Partner, Hangla Hneshel as Magazine Partner, Animesh Suziki as Two Wheeler Partner, Lumenest Motion Pictures as Creative Partner, Apanjan and Digha Fish Corporation as Food Partners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...