Bahujan Vikas Aghadi– Free Ration For All

No man will sleep hungry in My Vasai Taluka- MLA Hitendra Thakur

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, Hitendra Thakur, president and MLA, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), on Saturday, announced that all Vasai-Virar taluka citizens will get daily essentials free of cost from rationing stores. There are around 3.5-4 lakh families in the taluka and all the expenses of ration would be borne by MLA Hitendra Thakur. “All ration cardholders would be eligible to get daily essential civil supplies for free, although the quantity would depend on the nature of the colour of ration card a person carries,” said Hitendra Thakur, adding, “This is a challenging time for the entire human race. This is when people need elected representatives the most.” The BVA president’s friends and family would also help the party in taking the initiative forward.Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days, people across the country had resorted to panic buying and stocking up on things. This led to an increase in demand for the daily essentials and shops running out of civil supplies. “During such a crisis situation, not having food on people’s plates is the last thing that they would want. Making these things available is an MLA’s responsibility. We realize that the cost would be too big, but it is secondary in comparison with people’s lives,” said Kshitij Thakur, MLA, BVA. Meanwhile, BVA is also mulling over the idea of delivering ration at every doorstep so that people need not step out of their houses. The party is also considering deploying party workers for the initiative without compromising on their safety and health.The party has been initiating constant preventive measures to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 in the suburban belt of Vasa-Virar-Nallasopara-Naigaon areas. BVA, along with the help of VVCMC, had fumigated all the public transport buses after each trip on a daily basis. Moreover, the party had also teamed up with the Railway department in order to disinfect railway platforms of the suburban belt.

