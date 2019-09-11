Ballantine and Dim Sum Pairing At Yauatcha, Kolkata



Whiskey has quite recently taken The City of Joy, Kolkata by the storm. The number of whiskey drinkers is relatively high and it seems to be the preferred beverage option. Yauatcha, the dim sum teahouse from London has introduced a month-long special Ballantine pairing menu at their Kolkata outlet.

The Ballantine pairing menu comprises of three dim sum baskets with three flights of Ballantine’s including 30ml of the Ballantines finest blended which is soft, sweet and complex, Ballantine’s 12 years which is fresh, soft and nutty and lastly and lastly the Ballantine’s 17 years which is creamy and harmonious with an oak-sweetness taste. Lately, Ballantine’s whiskey has been trending a lot as it is the finest drink amongst the others. All the drinks at Yauatcha, compliment the food and never over power it.

A whiskey flight like a wine flight is a great way to taste different whiskeys. Yauatcha has curated a special pairing menu which comprises of a variety of dishes that includes offerings like Har Gau, the favourite Chicken and Coriander Dumpling, the Vegetable Chive Dumpling, the most – wanted Mandarin Dumpling which is a combination of various vegetables like corn kernel, asparagus, raw papaya, red pumpkin, water chestnut and mandarin, everyone’s preferred Chicken and Prawn Shui Mai and the Vegetarian Char Sui Bun and a lot more. Best accompanying the food, this set menu will have three flights of Ballantine’s Whiskey.

Don’t forget to drop in this September, to enjoy a laid back and hearty meal with your loved ones amidst the beautiful interiors of the restaurant.

Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

When: 1st September – 30th September

Price: Rs. 2088 ++ Taxes

For Reservation Call: 09222222800

Website:https://www.yauatcha.com/

