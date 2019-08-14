Bank of India organized Customers’ Meet in Kolkata

Bank of India Kolkata & Howrah Zones have jointly organized a grand Customers’ Meet on 14.08.2019 for more than 150 customers with a view to increase access to Bank Finance through various products nicely woven to suit different segment of customers, professionals and entrepreneurs.

Shri Ramesh Kumar, Dy. General Manager, NBBG (E) welcomed all the distinguished customers in the City of Joy and apprised them of the contributions of Banking Sector, in particular Bank of India, towards the growth of Indian economy by extending finance to all needy sectors/individuals i.e., the women, weaker section, minority, SHG Group, artisans, farmers, MSME borrowers under the different flagship programs of Govt. of India. He further said that it is the PSBs who have acted as the growth engine for Indian economy and its contribution has paved the launching pad from where India is on march to become an economic power as well.

Shri R.K. Hota, Zonal Manager, Kolkata Zone welcomed all the customers and briefed about the various products of the Bank. It was very interactive Customers Meet wherein many customers asked curiously about future plans of Bank of India for increasing support for economic development of our Country, to that the Zonal Heads of Kolkata and Howrah responded our Bank is pioneer in implementing all the flagship programs of Govt. of India and one such is PSB59 loans under which our Bank has taken a lead to increase our exposure to MSME sector/borrowers the real grown engine of our country. In addition they responded that the Bank has come out with various products such as corporate welcome officer, Agri welcome offer, Doctor Plus, SME Contractor Plus which are gaining very popular among our customers.

While giving vote of thanks by Shri Arunabha Chandra, Zonal Manager , Howrah, the son of soil, discussed the roles and responsibilities of Bank of India not only for development of rural unbanked areaof the West Bengal or eastern part of country but also for the development of country at large as the BOI is one of leading Banks of Country pioneer in successful implementation of various Government Policies such as Financial Inclusion, social security schemes, digitalization of villages, providing services to super senior citizens at their home, instead of vising the Bank branches.

