BARIATRIC SURGERY OF A SUPER OBESE LEADING TO THE REALITY OF HIS DREAM LIFE

Obesity and particularly morbid obesity can be a real curse which might not respond to conservative management by medication and lifestyle modification only. Bariatric surgery often acts as an effective tool to provide with long term weight loss and helps in increasing the quality of health. This surgery has been shown to help improve or resolve obesity related conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and many more. Bariatric surgery is often life saving and life changing and the most effective long term treatment for morbidly obese people who have not achieved success with other weight loss attempts. Morbid obesity is a condition where the Body Mass Index (BMI) is higher than 35 and leads to serious health problems like :



• Severe Osteoarthritis

• High blood pressure

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Hypothyroid

• Sleep Apnea

• Psychosocial Effects

• Lymph Oedema

• Depression

• Chronic Liver Disease (CLD)

Mr. Kaushik Chatterjee, a young man of only 32 years weighing around 168 kgs (BMI more than 50), had restricted mobility associated with severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Chronic Liver disease (CLD), Hypothyroid, Lymph Oedema, and depression. He had almost no mobility and had lost the zeal to live. His inability to lead a regular day to day life pushed him into depression and he gradually gave into drinking. His yearning to lead his earlier life made him seek medical help desperately and had consulted more than a dozen consultants in Kolkata and South India who had advised Bariatric surgery, however, he chose Ruby General Hospital. He then consulted Dr. Sumanta Dey (Consultant Advanced Laparoscopic, Bariatric and GI Surgeon) at Ruby OPD for a couple of times. Since, he had been super obese, the surgery was a challenging one especially with so many associated comorbidities. The approach had been multidisciplinary and the entire team of # Retake : Ruby Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Department opined that this Bariatric surgery was not only a weight reduction option, but a life saving measure. The team counseled and motivated Mr. Kaushik Chatterjee and his family members accordingly.

Subsequently, Mr. Chatterjee had been admitted under the care of Dr. Sumanta Dey (Consultant Laparoscopic, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon). Opinions of Dr. Anirban Deb (Consultant Pulmonologist), Dr. Soumya Mukherjee (Consultant Haematologist), Dr. Tanmoy Majee (Consultant Cardiologist) and Anaethesiology team (Dr. Dwaipayan Jha, Dr. Ratul Kundu) had also been taken. The bariatric surgery had been performed laparoscopically on 20/05/2019 and the duration of surgery had been around 2 hours. This surgery had been life saving and life changing for Mr. Chatterjee, giving him a second chance in living the reality of his dream life. Mr. Kaushik Chatterjee is looking forward towards leading his earlier life and his positive attitude has made him all the more determined. As Mr. Kaushik said to the hospital Bariatric Counselor, “I would like to thank God for giving me a second chance to go back to my previous life and I would utilize this opportunity to spread the age old message among todays youth that Health is really the most precious Wealth”.

