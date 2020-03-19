Barrier Washing Concept to fight Coronavirus at hospitals

In the wake of the recent coronavirus scare, the Indian government is adopting various

measures to tackle the pandemic, but just like most of the other healthcare associated

infections (HAIs) – a frequent adverse event in healthcare delivery worldwide – coronavirus

can also be transmitted through hospital linens.

While the spread of COVID-19 is still a debatable matter, the measures to minimise the

transmission of coronavirus through any medium is being looked at intensely, but the

propensity to which patients, doctors, nurses and each and every caregiver is exposed to, is

extremely critical. According to reports, Coronaviruses are transmitted in most instances

through large respiratory droplets and contact transmission, that may be directly through

physical touch, clothes or any essential that can be used by multiple people. It is believed

that Corona Virus have a ‘seed-inflict’ tendency wherein if it sources the required

temperature from any place, it regenerates its causes and effect. Linen being one of the

potential mediums in hospitals, a mechanism to treat the soiled linen effectively is much

needed.

The Barrier Washing concept meets the required standard for microbiological control to

combat cases like the recent coronavirus, and further recognises the essential difference

between visibly clean and hygienically clean linen. A barrier laundry works in line with a

marche’en’avant (literally, “going forward”) principle and uses a wall to separate clean linen

from dirty linen. The Barrier washers developed by Electrolux have two doors, one for

loading and the other for unloading that marks the dirty and clean sides respectively. Barrier

washing machines and finishing machines also include a disinfection cycle and a means of

traceability and residual moisture control.

Right from designated separate areas for collecting, pre-sorting, and sorting of dirty linen

and clean linen, even the linen transfer routes are differentiated to ensure sanitation and an

extra step towards maintaining the hygiene of clean linen. Having NCI-AIIMS, Jhajjar and

Bangalore Medical College already adopting the concept, Quick Clean is also entrusted with

the task of operating the laundry backed by trusted Electrolux equipments, and further

functioning as a Hygiene Watchdog. Use of advanced technology makes hygienic cleanliness

quantifiable, ensures linen decontamination, prevents cross-contamination, and averts

spreading of infections like Coronavirus further.

Quick Clean, an end-to-end laundry solutions provider headquartered in Delhi, contracted

for supplying, installing, and commissioning of avant-garde on-premise laundry for various

hospitals is a pioneer to introduce the concept of Barrier Washing Concept to India.

The significance of hygienically clean linen cannot be overlooked in such severe times, and

Quick Clean with its Barrier Washing Concept understands the need for a change!