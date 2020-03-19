Barrier Washing Concept to fight Coronavirus at hospitals

In the wake of the recent coronavirus scare, the Indian government is adopting various
measures to tackle the pandemic, but just like most of the other healthcare associated
infections (HAIs) – a frequent adverse event in healthcare delivery worldwide – coronavirus
can also be transmitted through hospital linens.
While the spread of COVID-19 is still a debatable matter, the measures to minimise the
transmission of coronavirus through any medium is being looked at intensely, but the
propensity to which patients, doctors, nurses and each and every caregiver is exposed to, is
extremely critical. According to reports, Coronaviruses are transmitted in most instances
through large respiratory droplets and contact transmission, that may be directly through
physical touch, clothes or any essential that can be used by multiple people. It is believed
that Corona Virus have a ‘seed-inflict’ tendency wherein if it sources the required
temperature from any place, it regenerates its causes and effect. Linen being one of the
potential mediums in hospitals, a mechanism to treat the soiled linen effectively is much
needed.
The Barrier Washing concept meets the required standard for microbiological control to
combat cases like the recent coronavirus, and further recognises the essential difference
between visibly clean and hygienically clean linen. A barrier laundry works in line with a
marche’en’avant (literally, “going forward”) principle and uses a wall to separate clean linen
from dirty linen. The Barrier washers developed by Electrolux have two doors, one for
loading and the other for unloading that marks the dirty and clean sides respectively. Barrier
washing machines and finishing machines also include a disinfection cycle and a means of
traceability and residual moisture control.
Right from designated separate areas for collecting, pre-sorting, and sorting of dirty linen
and clean linen, even the linen transfer routes are differentiated to ensure sanitation and an
extra step towards maintaining the hygiene of clean linen. Having NCI-AIIMS, Jhajjar and
Bangalore Medical College already adopting the concept, Quick Clean is also entrusted with
the task of operating the laundry backed by trusted Electrolux equipments, and further
functioning as a Hygiene Watchdog. Use of advanced technology makes hygienic cleanliness
quantifiable, ensures linen decontamination, prevents cross-contamination, and averts
spreading of infections like Coronavirus further.
Quick Clean, an end-to-end laundry solutions provider headquartered in Delhi, contracted
for supplying, installing, and commissioning of avant-garde on-premise laundry for various
hospitals is a pioneer to introduce the concept of Barrier Washing Concept to India.
The significance of hygienically clean linen cannot be overlooked in such severe times, and
Quick Clean with its Barrier Washing Concept understands the need for a change!
