Bartenders behind the Bar

By Mahiyan Chakrabarti :

The Monkey Shoulder, a scotch for the new generation of whiskey

enthusiasts brought the fourth season of the ‘Ultimate Bartender

Championship’ to India which focuses on uplifting and developing

bartending skills.

The sixth leg of the championship recently took place at Parking Lot,

Kolkata where approximately 60 talented bartenders from various

popular bars, restaurants and star category hotels of the city

participated from the Eastern Region, after the competitions in Delhi

and Gurgaon of the North and Mumbai, Pune and Goa of the West.

This will be followed by competitions of the Southern Region to be

held in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The participants were judged according to their performance in the 5

exciting challenges which included ingredient knowledge, mixing,

pouring, nosing and also the perfect serve. Based on the

performance, the highest scorer from Kolkata Chapter, Sourav Singh,

having over 8 years of bartending experience was declared the

winner of the Eastern Region. He will be competing with the winners

of the other regions in the National Championship – Ultimate

Bartender Champions Camp to be held in Ooty on 19th & 20th June.

The national winner will win an all-expenses paid trip to the London

Cocktail Week in October.

Pankaj Balachandran, the India Brand Ambassador for Monkey

Shoulder hosted the event in Kolkata and expressed his excitement

to launch the fourth season of the championship.

