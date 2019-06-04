Bartenders behind the Bar
By Mahiyan Chakrabarti :
The Monkey Shoulder, a scotch for the new generation of whiskey
enthusiasts brought the fourth season of the ‘Ultimate Bartender
Championship’ to India which focuses on uplifting and developing
bartending skills.
The sixth leg of the championship recently took place at Parking Lot,
Kolkata where approximately 60 talented bartenders from various
popular bars, restaurants and star category hotels of the city
participated from the Eastern Region, after the competitions in Delhi
and Gurgaon of the North and Mumbai, Pune and Goa of the West.
This will be followed by competitions of the Southern Region to be
held in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
The participants were judged according to their performance in the 5
exciting challenges which included ingredient knowledge, mixing,
pouring, nosing and also the perfect serve. Based on the
performance, the highest scorer from Kolkata Chapter, Sourav Singh,
having over 8 years of bartending experience was declared the
winner of the Eastern Region. He will be competing with the winners
of the other regions in the National Championship – Ultimate
Bartender Champions Camp to be held in Ooty on 19th & 20th June.
The national winner will win an all-expenses paid trip to the London
Cocktail Week in October.
Pankaj Balachandran, the India Brand Ambassador for Monkey
Shoulder hosted the event in Kolkata and expressed his excitement
to launch the fourth season of the championship.