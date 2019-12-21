BBA OPEN BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIP 2019 Newly constructed Indoor Badminton Hall at SUBHANNA Inaugurated

Inauguration of BBA OPEN BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIP 2019 and Inauguration of Newly constructed Indoor Badminton Hall at SUBHANNA, Salt Lake held at Subhanna, Salt Lake, Kolkata on 19th December 2019.

Subhanna Indoor Badminton hall was inaugurated by, Mr. Firhad Hakim (Hon’ble Minister, Urban Development & Municipal Affairs Department, Govt. of West Bengal) in presence of Dr. Subrata Gupta (IAS, Principal Secretary, Urban Development & Municipal Affairs Department, Govt. Of West Bengal) and Ms. Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

The Badminton hall along with Multi gym will benefit the Salt Lake children, youth and residents.

Nearly 400 budding players from all over city of Kolkata and West Bengal under age group of 8,10,12,15 ,18 boys and girls singles are taking part in this prestigious event. All the players participating in this event are getting a Yonex T shirt and participation certificate, also all the players are serving with free refreshments. Prizes will be given to all the players who will reach in the quarter final stages.

Badminton fraternity were present at the occasion. Luminaries, lovers of the game and recognized players of past and present, parents were also present at the inauguration ceremony of the event today.

