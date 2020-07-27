Beat the Covid with special Platters replete in immunity boosters

Rakhi the festival of eternal bond of sister and brother is knocking at the door. However amid pandemic blues and a new normal regime, brothers and sisters need to be innovative to celebrate this year’s Rakhi set in a quirky situation albeit in a different manner with adherence to social distancing norms and health & Hygiene rules. However customised gifting of rakhi hampers will likely to rule the roost this year without a day out plan and treat at favourite restaurants in this new normal situation.

Taking cue from this , Binge Baefikar, the healthy yet tasty food brand will celebrate its first Rakhi since inception in November last year, with its specially curated Rakhi special Platters with a health quotient. Binge Baefikar is all set to expand its service with its unique gifting option especially with a dash of immunity boosters for all and sundry in entire Kolkata city. Health conscious people can choose from these wide array of vegan, gluten free and sugar free platters for their brothers and sisters and gift wrapped them in nice packaging . Both take away and Home delivery options will be available. The platters are starting from Rs 699 plus taxes Orders can be placed at 9830580396

The Rakhi special gifting option includes a wide array of healthy continental platters like Arabian Rakhi Platter, Italian Rakhi Platter and Thai Rakhi Platter, Snacks Platter and Dessert Platter. All are sugar free, vegan and gluten free which will boost immunity a great deal during this Covid situation.

Speaking on the occasion , Anisha Mohta, founder of Binge Baefikar , said, “Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion that not only celebrates eternal bond of love between brothers and sisters but also signifies protection that brother pledges for their sisters. To mark the occasion we are launching our Rakhi special platters for all consumers in Kolkata for the first time. We thought of special healthy platter and gifting options that not only would elate brothers and sisters but also would take care of their wellbeing with a dose of nutrition and immunity during this covid situation when we have to accord top priority to our health and wellbeing. Our brands stands for health and taste and we at Binge Baefikar have come up with innovative menus be it fruit parfait or charcoal roasted gluten free veggie pizza offered under Rakhi special Italian Platter. Sisters and brothers can shower true love and showcase genuine concern with these gift platters fortified with doses of immunity and nutrition during this new normal situation while everyone is putting additional focus on their health and immunity to keep deadly corona at bay. Binge Baefikar’s special healthy brownie with no sugar and gluten and almond milk coffee and plethora of items offered by us would surely catch the fancy of people.”