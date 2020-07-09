Bengal Shristi Infrastructure Development Ltd Launches Second Phase Of Town House – The Lifestyle Duplex Homes In Asansol

Bengal Shristi Infrastructure Development Limited launched the second phase of Town House – the lifestyle duplex homes in Asansol today. The launch was attended by Mr Abhishek Bhardwaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Bengal Shristi, Mr Sahil Saharia, Chief Executive Officer, Bengal Shristi and members of Bengal Shristi. The model flats were opened for the visit of prospective buyers on the basis of prior appointments abiding by the strict distancing norms as per the Covid -19 precautionary standards.

“Asansol is one of the most coveted destinations in West Bengal and keeping in mind the demand for luxurious lifestyle homes, Bengal Shristi had launched Town House at Shristinagar a few years back. Even the lockdown has not dampened the spirit of the home buyers which has been evident from the large number of queries and online ste visits that we have received. These duplexes are modestly priced with world class facilities that will meet the demands of the discerning buyers. Town House is a novel concept imbibed from the European way of country house living in the 18th century”, said Mr Abhishek Bhardwaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Bengal Shristi.

Town House – the lifestyle duplex condominium, offers a choice of three different types of homes. The rooms are spacious, well-lit and airy with the upper unit being larger and making effective use of the roof. All the units also feature a balcony where the residents can soak in the sun, breeze and greenery of the township. There is an internal staircase that connects the two levels within a unit. There will be covered parking available on the ground floor for each unit. The saleable area of the units varies from 2000 square feet to 2500 square feet approximately.

Town House Phase Two have been launched after the phenomenal success of the Phase One. Townhouse have been conceived for the purpose of attributing privacy of a bungalow and service efficiency of an apartment for the people of Asansol.