Bengal to make a big presence in soon to be organized ‘Paperex2019’ the world’s biggest Papershow to be held in New Delhi from 3rd to 6th December 2019

The Indian Paper Industry is likely to grow at the rate of 12% per annum for next 5 years and the overall paper consumption is projected to increase to 24 million tons in 2024-25 from 15 million tons currently.

The world’s biggest Paper expo “Paperex2019” is about to be held in New Delhi from 3rd December to 6th December, 2019.

There will be a special state pavilion from West Bengal this time in which 29 Mills and few big listed companies are participating. ITC Paper, Emami Paper West Coast Paper , BILT are few of them. There are more than 300 MSME new companies/traders from West Bengal which are coming first time to witness the world class Business to Business experience in this world’s biggest PAPER Show.

There are 32 running mills in West Bengal producing close to 21 Lakhs tons per annum of Paper. Paper exports in last 3 years grew from 660,000 tons to 15, 00, 000 ton from India. In B2B conference with in the exhibition, there is a special Session with emphasis on environment, Green Chemistry and recycling.

Speaking at the curtain raiser’s press meet in Mumbai, Mr. J P Narain, VP, Indian Paper & Manufacturers Association and CEO of Century Paper said, “Paper industry is going through the transformation phase and few big paper company’s are doing expansion to meet their region or product or category-specific demand. Overall paper consumption is projected to increase to 24 million tons in 2024-25 from 15 million ton currently. I believe there will be a consolidation within the industry and we will see more players doing Merger & Acquisitions activity to complement each other. Since it’s a manpower driven industry the same will generate jobs both directly and indirectly. Contributing to Nation’s development, India’s quality paper producers serve the need for Printing, writing, packaging, publishing, note book and stationery sectors.”

Gagan Sahni, Director, Business Development, Hyve India, “The 14th Paperex International Exhibition is the World’s largest Paper show. Paperex is a “A Unified Business Platform for Paper Industry” for new business opportunities, joint ventures, investments and technology transfer in paper and allied industries. This year Paperex 2019 is ready to repeat the success story with presence of 700 + Leading Exhibitors from 28 Countries. Paperex, gets one of the highest participation by the business visitor in any show in India. We have two more concurrent Tissue-Ex and Corrugex. Paperex will start in Delhi from 3rd December 2019 and will be open for both business and trade visitors from 10am to 6pm till 6th December 2019.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

