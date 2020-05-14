Bengal’s iconic show Mahaprabhu now on Star Jalsha

Star Jalsha is proud to present MAHAPRABHU, the inspirational journey of the 16th century social and religious reformer Shri Chaitanyadev. The story traces the life and teachings of the exemplary saint who inspired and influenced people through his wisdom and restored Hinduism to its original simplicity. He was an ecstatic God lover who brought back social justice and devoutness to a society hitherto afflicted by debauchery and social inequities.

The iconic show marked the debut of Superstar Jisshu Sengupta in Bengali entertainment. His performance as Mahaprabhu not only won hearts but left a lasting impression on the viewers as well. He became a household name after the show’s launch.

Speaking on the occasion, Jisshu U Sengupta said, “It is overwhelming to see Mahaprabhu on Star Jalsha. The show is very precious for me, as this is where I started my journey as an actor. I have been extremely fortunate to have been given the opportunity to play one of the most influential and inspirational figures that helped shape Indian history. I am sure viewers will enjoy this cult show once again on screen.”

This pathbreaking show has a stellar cast with the presence of Bengali entertainment industry’s celebrated actors like Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Kushal Chakraborty, Rajatabha Dutta, Kharaj Mukherjee, Shankar Chakraborty, Tulika Basu, Chandan Sen, Shantilal Mukherjee, Chaiti Ghoshal, Rita Dutta Chakraborty, Kheyali Dastidar, Paran Bandopadhyay, Moumita Gupta and many more.

The show, which paved the way for mythological and devotional shows on Bengali television, has been produced by Echo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The show was directed by one of the finest and renowned directors of Bengali Entertainment industry, Late Debangshu Sengupta and its gripping narrative was written by Shibashish Bandopadhyay.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Avishek Mandal, EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “Our key objective and responsibility is to keep millions of our viewers entertained and emotionally motivated in these trying times, through stories which are relevant and inspiring. Mahaprabhu, is an iconic show that will strike the right chords of nostalgia and oneness with our viewers. The show is one of the finest shows that Bengali entertainment industry has seen so far because of its excellent making, superlative acting and engaging storytelling. We are confident that the show will resonate with the audience now as it did more than two decades earlier.”

Extending a tribute to the craftsmanship of the classic show a special curtain raiser episode by the name Mahaprabhu Nirmaner Nepothye, has been curated. The esteemed cast members, now renowned artists of Bengal, will share their memories, anecdotes and trivia, re-living the days of shooting. The episode will be on air on 17th May, Sunday at 8 pm.

Mahaprabhu will be on air, starting 18th May every Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Star Jalsha.