Bengal’s unique family game show ‘SuperStar Paribaar’ is all set to unlock happiness daily at 4:30pm

The world of social distancing has brought us closer. As we explore the new normal contoured by a pandemic; simple pleasures, dinner table conversations and quality time with family has made its way back into our lives. It’s now time for families to once again share moments full of fun, excitement and happiness, as Superstar Paribaar returns on Star Jalsha.

SuperStar Paribaar, a one-of-its-kind game show, celebrates the spirit of family and togetherness keeping the woman as its centre, the binding force. Each episode features exciting games, twists and lighthearted banter between family members. The leading lady along with her husband, in-laws and parental relatives, participate as two opposing teams. One team is led by the wife and the other by the husband. The winner of each round gets to choose from a host of exciting gifts that are on display at the set. Hosted by Tollywood’s beloved Srabanti Chatterjee, the show promises entertainment galore.

Upon return, the fresh new episodes of SuperStar Paribaar will feature women of Bengal who have shown their indomitable spirit during the lockdown- the COVID Warriors of Bengal. Women who went out of their way to not only help their family members but also strangers in need. Each new episode will bring in new stories, new inspiration, while celebrating the love and support of their ultimate ‘Powerhouse’ called Family.

And to salute these extraordinary women, the biggest heartthrobs of Bengal will grace the show on a regular basis, starting with superstar Dev on 25th July, joining hands with the anchor. With Srabanti’s effervescence and Tolly heartthrob Dev’s presence, Star Jalsha promises the grand relaunch of the show with a soul stirring episode, celebrating the victories of valiant women.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Avishekh Mandal, EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “SuperStar Paribaar is Star Jalsha’s ode to celebrate the indomitable spirit of Bengal keeping the woman at its centre. It is a platform that not only will unlock happiness for our audience, but also narrate real stories of inspiration, humanity and progress.”

Catch the action, the entertainment and the energy once again, as fresh episodes of ‘SuperStar Paribaar” air 25th July onwards, daily at 4:30PM, only on Star Jalsha.