BERGER PAINTS LAUNCHED ‘BERGER VISUALIZER’ CONSUMER APP

Berger Paints, the second largest paint company in India today announced the launch of its first ever consumer app called ‘Berger Visualizer’. The app has been developed by IBM and unlike other paint visualizer apps, it offers ‘3D visualization’. The company decided to launch this app keeping focus on consumer’s preferences and its drive towards innovative strategy. This app is now available and can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has already started showing its impact on all the sectors in the Indian economy. The real estate and allied sector has been hit so hard that poor demand and liquidity crisis are already on the radar. This has led to delay and has thus directly impacted the completion of residential as well commercial projects and breaking of many dreams.

Berger Paints believes in making dreams come true. With this app, one can always paint their dream home virtually before executing it in reality once the lockdown period is over. This app now actually brings all their customers one step closer to the brand by making use of the right technology.

One can play around with colours, textures, design finishes, wood finishes, and glass finishes and create that perfect colour combinations for the interior and exterior of one’s dream house / office. The detailing done in this app in such a manner that one can even visualize wood finish in his / her walls or furniture’s or door / window fittings. Similarly for glass painting also once can choose to apply in interior walls or table tops or even furniture’s etc. One can visualize both during day light and night light vision. It has multiple options to choose from prefixed templates which are closest to one’s dream home and paint it with different colors available on the app. The patterns are different in case of interiors and exteriors layouts giving an individual a truer sense of imagination of their real home. The detailing is done to an extent that one can even get to choose and find out details of opting for waterproofing option while choosing one’s favourite paint. The masterstroke of this app is that it allows an individual to save and share the look with family and friends virtually to take their final approval in 3D option.

In today’s generation when everything is becoming virtual; be it celebration of various occasions, shopping, buying medicines and groceries, education, meetings etc. Berger Paints decided to give their customers a feeling of satisfaction to paint their walls and imagine their dream projects before it’s actually ready. This app in true sense fulfils the saying #Paintyourimagination with ‘Berger Visualizer’.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints said, “We are glad to be able to start this new initiative for our customers. We as a brand always prefer to stay ahead and bring some innovation in all our ventures. This is a technological development in the paint sector, allied and real estate sector during this challenging time which would bring us closer to our customers. We are looking forward to a great experience and long term benefit from this consumer app.”