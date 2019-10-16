Bhai Dooj offerings at Soul The Sky Lounge
Who- Soul The Sky Lounge
What- Bhai Dooj Special
When-29th & 30th October 2019
Time- 12 noon- 12 midnight
Where- 4A Little Russel Street Rooftop, Kolkata 700071
Brief– Bhai Dooj is an important occasion which is celebrated across the whole India with great enthusiasm and spirit. The entire occasion signifies a brother’s vow to protect his sister whereas a sister prays to God and give her blessings for the welfare of her brother.
Chef Picks- Grilled Chicken Burger, Veg Agli Olio, Garden Surprise Pizza, Cheesy Fries, Orange Carrot Fennel Soup, Watermelon Feta Cheese Salad, Chocolate Cigar
Offers:– Click a photo with your food and upload on their social media pages with hashtags #SoulTheSkyLounge and with check-in at Soul The Sky Lounge to get flat discount of 15% on the total bill instantly.
Pocket Pinch- –1500 + GST for two