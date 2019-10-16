Wed. Oct 16th, 2019

Bhai Dooj offerings at Soul The Sky Lounge

Who- Soul The Sky Lounge

What- Bhai Dooj Special

When-29th & 30th October 2019

Time- 12 noon- 12 midnight

Where- 4A Little Russel Street Rooftop, Kolkata 700071

Brief– Bhai Dooj is an important occasion which is celebrated across the whole India with great enthusiasm and spirit. The entire occasion signifies a brother’s vow to protect his sister whereas a sister prays to God and give her blessings for the welfare of her brother.

Chef Picks- Grilled Chicken Burger, Veg Agli Olio, Garden Surprise Pizza, Cheesy Fries, Orange Carrot Fennel Soup, Watermelon Feta Cheese Salad, Chocolate Cigar

Offers:–  Click a photo with  your food and upload on their social media pages with hashtags #SoulTheSkyLounge and with  check-in at Soul The Sky Lounge to get flat discount of 15% on the total bill instantly.

Pocket Pinch- –1500 + GST for two

