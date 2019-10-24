Bharat Bangla Film Awards a joint initiative if Indo Bangla film fraternity spearheaded by the Film Federation of India bestowed the conic Priya Cinema , Kolkata , for outstanding contribution to Bangla Cinema , in the “ Bharat Bangla Film Awards “ at Dhaka Bangladesh recently.

The jury members consisted of the film personalities of both India and Bangladesh. Acknowledging the award, Mr Arijit Dutta, MD Priya Entertainments Pvt Ltd said , ” it is a great honour and pride that Priya has been acknowledged for it’s contribution to Cinema. We have been one of the few flag bearers of the single screen revolution of India who are still standing tall and strong.” We hope and aspire to continue serve Indian cinema with best of viewing pleasure and comfort for the patrons and opportunity for film makers and producers alike.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

