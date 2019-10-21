“Bharat Bangladesh Film Awards 2019”–all set to create a historic moment

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

Film Federation of India (FFI), the apex body of Film Industry in India is organising “Bharat Bangladesh Film Awards 2019” at Dhaka on 21st October which is likely to create a historical moment as India and Bangladesh are going to celebrate Bengali cinema and will share a platform which is very much needed to explore the power of ‘ONE’ in terms of language, culture, literature, cuisine and

of course entertainment which the people on both sides of Bengal always craved for. This platform is an honest initiative to spread the power of oneness to the entire fraternity of Bangla speaking people and thus recognise the exellence in cinema of the two countries across the globe.

20 awards including 13 popular, 4 (Indian) regional and 3 technical awards will be awarded in the presence of Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Rituparna Sengupta, Paoli Dam, Srijit Mukherjee, Kaushik Gangly, Ranjit Mullick, Bratya Basu, Abir Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Gargee Roychowdhury, Arindam Sil from India and Alamgir Hossain, Kabori Sarwar, Jaya Ahsan and Shakib Khan from Bangladesh and there will be 11 Performance Act, 6 from Tollywood and 5 from Dhallywood.

Veteran actor Ranjit Mullick from India and Anowara Begum from Bangladesh will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Jury Board from Bangladesh are Alamgir Hossain, Sarah Begum Kobori, Imdadul Hague Milon, Khourshed Alam Khosru and Hasibur Reza Kollol. The Jury Board of Bharat are comprised of Gautam Ghosh, Gautam Bhattacharya, Anjan Bose, Bratya Base and Tanushree Chakraborty.

The success of this spectacular event will no doubt open a new horizon of prospect in terms of wide market to the two countries’ Entertainment Industry.

