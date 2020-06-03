BharatBenz Launches India’s First 5228TT on a 4×2 Tractor

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has launched its next generation heavy-duty BharatBenz tractor-trailer. The 5228TT model comes with the highest GCW available on a 4×2 tractor possible up to 54T. The product is unique as it provides the benefits of a tractor-trailer but with decreased total cost of ownership thanks in part to its unique axle configuration. The vehicle’s hub reduction axle and sturdier frame allow the truck to offer the load bearing capacity of a 6×4 tractor, but with lower fuel consumption.

Speaking on the introduction of the product, Mr. Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing & Sales and Customer Services, DICV said:

“Our new BharatBenz 52 tonner sets higher benchmarks for the tractor trailer segment with improved revenue, fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity. The unique axle configuration allows it to carry loads far above competitors in the same grade. Customers will rethink their traditional buying decisions once they see the TCO this vehicle offers.”

The 5228T offers a wider range of GCW options; starting with a pure mechanical suspension on the trailer capable of 51T GCW suited for off-road terrains and reaching up to 54T GCW when used along with air suspension combinations; which is positioned for on road-long haul applications. The vehicle has four less tyres than its 55 tonne counterpart and offers mileage on par with a 6×4 tractor. The 5228TT can carry 5-8 tonnes more based on the trailer combination compared to a conventional 4×2 tractor.

The vehicle is equipped with an OM 926 BS VI 280 HP engine with a peak torque of 1100 Nm, fitted with a 9-speed gearbox and a hub reduction axle. It can clock a top speed of 80 km/h and has a fuel tank capacity of 455 litres.

The new 5228TT has a wheelbase of 3600 mm with an overall length of 6063 mm and a width of 2490 mm. It gives 304 mm ground clearance. The steering wheel is hydraulic power-assisted and the GCW is suitable with a three-axle trailer.

Upgraded features on BharatBenz BSVI range

The new BharatBenz range introduces numerous new features. The exteriors get a bold and solid styling and are equipped with a distinctive front grille with a bumper spoiler, giving the trucks a mighty look. The cabins are more comfortable, thanks to air suspended seats. The vehicle comes with soft cruise control that helps drivers maintain a constant speed and thereby improves fuel efficiency. The instrument cluster also has a gear-shift advisory, bringing more awareness to driving in the right gear. Cutting edge connectivity system “Truckonnect” offers fleet analytics at fingertips, featured as a standard fitment.