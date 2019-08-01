BHARATMATRIMONY GETS INJUNCTION AGAINST SHAADI.COM FOR TRADEMARK VIOLATIONS

Matrimony.com Limited, whose flagship brand is BharatMatrimony, has obtained an interim injunction against Shaadi.com, owned by People Interactive (India) Private Limited, from the High Court of Madras for infringement of its well-known trademarks BengaliMatrimony, MarathiMatrimony, PunjabiMatrimony, GujaratiMatrimony, TamilMatrimony, TeluguMatrimony, KeralaMatrimony and KannadaMatrimony through Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), bidding on its trademarked keywords through Google Adwords Programme i.e. Search Engine Marketing (SEM); and in website URLs, meta tags, mobile applications (APPs) and in App Store Optimisation (ASO).

The Company’s move comes as some matrimony service players are trying to create confusion in the minds of people and mislead them by misusing trademarks of Matrimony.com in their domain name, descriptions on their websites, in Google SEO & Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and on the App Store. Matrimony.com chose legal action to protect its trademarks and misrepresentation of the company’s brands.

The Company has in the recent past obtained interim injunctions from High Court of Madras against a few other violators including KalyanMatrimony, owned by Kalyan Jewellers, “imarriages.com” and “alltelugumatrimony.com” besides 10 others.

“Over the past 20 years, we have invested heavily in promoting and marketing these trademarked services. We will continue to take stringent legal action against violators who deceptively use our trademarks online and offline, and attempt to ride on the immense trust, goodwill and reputation of our long standing brands which need no second mention,” says S Ravichandran, GM – Legal & Regulatory at Matrimony.com, explaining why they chose to go to court to stop such infringements.

