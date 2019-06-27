Bhoy Hote Tobo Abhoyo Majhe

The event will take place at Kala Kunj, 6pm, on 29th June. The event is depicts the role of dance and music psychotherapy to help the terminally ill as well as promote positive ageing. Dance and music psychotherapy is used in cases of Dementia, Parkinson’s, Eating Disorders, depression and even cancer apart from victims of human trafficking, drug addiction, rape as well as prisoners. its use is important as a supportive therapy and helps reduce stress of caregivers. The event will use the language of dance and music to showcase the vast potential of performing arts in healing along with panel discussion by eminent experts. Honourable Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT, Professor Saikat Maitra, noted novelist Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, eminent oncologist and popular medical writer Dr. Sthabir Dasgupta, prominent psychiatrist Dr. Sushanta Hazra will address the event. The event will be anchored by Urmimala Basu.

Calcutta Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology (CMIG), Regional Resource and Training Centre on Ageing under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India, in colaboration with MAKAUT will host the event. It will take the audiance through a unique and interesting journey of dance and its application in therapy with demonstration by Mrs. Esha Chakravarty, dancer and an oncology researcher from London. Noted singer Mrs. Saswati Maitra and academician and seasoned artist Professor Prasanta Narayan Dutta will showcase the importance of music therapy. Professor Achrya will project the therapeutic angle of performing arts through captivating elocution. Several elderly participants will add a new dimension to the evening with their creative performances.

