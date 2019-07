The bi-lingual audio album “Gitanjali” recited by Chandreyee and Barun Chanda – Collected works Gitanjali in Bengali and English was released by THE AATMAN AUDIO recently at ICCR- Satyajit Roy Hall with live performances by Chandreyee, Barun Chanda, Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya and several other artists accompanied by Roymans on Guitar.

The Music Composition is done by Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya.

The albums was released jointly by Sri Debshankar Halder- Drama artist, Sri Subodh Sarkar- Chairman of Kobita Academy of West Bengal, Sri Goutam De- Regional Director of ICCR, Sri Pritwiraj Sen – Eminent Writer.

