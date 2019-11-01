Bickram Ghosh’s unique feat of 16 new releases simultaneously

Percussion Guru Bickram Ghosh has come up with 16 new releases of his work and collaborations with some of the greatest names in International and Indian music scene. The absolute stunning range encompasses genres as diverse as pure classical to fusion apart from recordings from live performances , songs and collaborations.

Some of Bickram’s releases include a revisit to the past with his Guru and the iconic Late Pdt Shankar Ghosh in “Parampara”, “Rare” and “Splendour” with Sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee, “Inimitable” with Santoor Maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya, “Cariño” an International collaboration with María del Mar Fernández, “Rasa” with Prottyush Banerjee, a live concert recording of “Giants Of Tabla (Live in Concert)” featuring him with Pdt Shankar Ghosh and Ustad Kamal Sabri. “Maestros of Classical” features Bickram with Pdt Debashish Bhattacharya on slide guitar.

His International collaboration with Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya and George Brooks on Saxophone is also a major attraction among the new releases.

“Vintage Bickram 1 & 2 features him with Sanatan Goswami and Pdt Ram Kumar Mishra. “Bickram Ghosh’s Drums of India Live (Taal-Adi)” with Anoor Ananthakrishnan, V.Suresh and Gopal Barman. “Out Of The Box (Live)” , “Noor” an album featuringa a medley of songs with Ujjaini Mukherjee, and his much awaited live show “Taravaka”.

The releases are available on Amazon Music and it is rare happening in the world music scene that 16 releases happen together and the ace percussionist Bickram Ghosh is delighted to offer the bouquet comprising diverse genres of music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

