Bickram Ghosh’s unique feat of 16 new releases simultaneously

Percussion Guru Bickram Ghosh has come up with 16 new releases of his work and collaborations with some of the greatest names in International and Indian music scene. The absolute stunning range encompasses  genres as diverse as  pure classical to fusion apart from recordings from live performances ,  songs and collaborations.
Some of Bickram’s releases include a revisit to the past with his Guru and the iconic  Late Pdt Shankar Ghosh in “Parampara”,     “Rare” and “Splendour” with Sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee,  “Inimitable” with Santoor Maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya,  “Cariño” an International collaboration with María del Mar Fernández,  “Rasa” with Prottyush Banerjee, a live concert recording of  “Giants Of Tabla (Live in Concert)” featuring him with Pdt Shankar Ghosh and  Ustad Kamal Sabri.  “Maestros of Classical” features Bickram with Pdt Debashish Bhattacharya on slide guitar. 
His International collaboration with Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya and George Brooks on Saxophone is also a major attraction among the new releases. 
 “Vintage Bickram 1  & 2  features him with Sanatan Goswami and Pdt Ram Kumar Mishra. “Bickram Ghosh’s Drums of India Live (Taal-Adi)” with Anoor Ananthakrishnan, V.Suresh and Gopal Barman.  “Out Of The Box (Live)” ,  “Noor”  an album featuringa a medley of songs with Ujjaini Mukherjee, and  his much awaited live show “Taravaka”.
The releases are available on Amazon Music and it is rare happening in the world music scene that 16 releases happen together and the ace percussionist Bickram Ghosh is delighted to offer the bouquet comprising  diverse genres of music.

