Big B is India’s Most Trusted Personality: TRA Research

Personalities demonstrate the quotient of trust and confidence of

fans and followers. Keeping that in mind, TRA Research, India’s leading consumer-insights company

launched TRA’s Most Trusted Personalities – 2019 report which includes 39 personalities from Cinema,

Sports, Business, among others. The study was conducted through a primary research among 2315

consumers in 16 cities.

Hindi Cinema’s Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan who has recently celebrated his golden jubilee is leading

the chart of India’s Most Trusted Personality and also leads the list of Actors. He is followed by Aamir

Khan as the 2nd Most Trusted Male Actor and Salman ‘Chulbul’ Khan on 3rd rank. Akshay ‘interview’

Kumar 4th rank followed by the King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan at 5th. Among South Actors,

Superstar Rajnikant tops the chart followed by Vijay at 2 nd and Vikram at 3 rd rank.

Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is India’s Most Trusted Female Actor followed by Katrina Kaif and

Madhuri Dixit Nene at 2 nd and 3 rd positions. The Caprese Girl, Alia Bhatt, one of the most versatile

actresses’ secures 4 th rank in India’s Most Trusted Personality 2019 – Female Actor. She is followed by

Kajol at 5 th rank.

“Personalities become household names and consumers relate to them in a very personal way. TRA’s

Most Trusted Personality 2019 Report unveils a list of stars who have not just enacted their script well,

but have built a strong trust-connect with the viewers through their communication”, said N.

Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

Among Sports Personalities, with a power pack performance and brand endorsements, Virat Kohli is the

Most Trusted Sports Personality chased by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at 2 nd rank and Rohit Sharma

at 3 rd rank.

Among business personalities, former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata is India’s Most Trust Business

Personality followed by Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani as the 2 nd Most Trusted Business

Personality of India.

Mother Teresa (Spiritual Personality), Sandeep Maheshwari (You Tuber), Sudha Murthy (Author) and

Anna Hazare (Social Activist) make it among the Most Trusted list and are the only ones in their

Category.

Most Trusted

Personality

RANK 2019

ACTOR (Male)

SOUTH

INDIAN

ACTORS

(Male)

ACTOR

(Female)

SPORTS

PERSONALITY

BUSINESS

PERSONSPIRITUALSOCIAL

ACTIVISTYOUTUBERAUTHORINTERNATIONAL

ACTOR

1AMITABH

BACHCHANRAJNIKANTDEEPIKA

PADUKONEVIRAT KOHLIRATAN

TATA

MOTHER

TERESA

ANNA

HAZARE

SANDEEP

MAHESHWARI

SUDHA

MURTHYJOHN CENA

2AAMIR

KHANVIJAYKATRINA KAIFSACHIN

TENDULKAR

WALT

DISNEY

3SALMAN

KHANVIKRAMMADHURI

DIXIT

ROHIT

SHARMA

BILL

GATES

4AKSHAY

KUMARALIA BHATTMUKESH

AMBANI

5SHAHRUKH

KHANKAJOL

6RANVEER

SINGH

AISHWARYA

RAI

BACHCHAN

7AJAY

DEVGAN

PRIYANKA

CHOPRA

8HRITHIK

ROSHANLARA DUTTA

9SANJAY

DUTT

KAREENA

KAPOOR

10NANA

PATEKAR

SHRADDHA

KAPOOR

11SUNNY

LEONE

