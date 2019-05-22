Big B is India’s Most Trusted Personality: TRA Research
Personalities demonstrate the quotient of trust and confidence of
fans and followers. Keeping that in mind, TRA Research, India’s leading consumer-insights company
launched TRA’s Most Trusted Personalities – 2019 report which includes 39 personalities from Cinema,
Sports, Business, among others. The study was conducted through a primary research among 2315
consumers in 16 cities.
Hindi Cinema’s Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan who has recently celebrated his golden jubilee is leading
the chart of India’s Most Trusted Personality and also leads the list of Actors. He is followed by Aamir
Khan as the 2nd Most Trusted Male Actor and Salman ‘Chulbul’ Khan on 3rd rank. Akshay ‘interview’
Kumar 4th rank followed by the King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan at 5th. Among South Actors,
Superstar Rajnikant tops the chart followed by Vijay at 2 nd and Vikram at 3 rd rank.
Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is India’s Most Trusted Female Actor followed by Katrina Kaif and
Madhuri Dixit Nene at 2 nd and 3 rd positions. The Caprese Girl, Alia Bhatt, one of the most versatile
actresses’ secures 4 th rank in India’s Most Trusted Personality 2019 – Female Actor. She is followed by
Kajol at 5 th rank.
“Personalities become household names and consumers relate to them in a very personal way. TRA’s
Most Trusted Personality 2019 Report unveils a list of stars who have not just enacted their script well,
but have built a strong trust-connect with the viewers through their communication”, said N.
Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.
Among Sports Personalities, with a power pack performance and brand endorsements, Virat Kohli is the
Most Trusted Sports Personality chased by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at 2 nd rank and Rohit Sharma
at 3 rd rank.
Among business personalities, former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata is India’s Most Trust Business
Personality followed by Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani as the 2 nd Most Trusted Business
Personality of India.
Mother Teresa (Spiritual Personality), Sandeep Maheshwari (You Tuber), Sudha Murthy (Author) and
Anna Hazare (Social Activist) make it among the Most Trusted list and are the only ones in their
Category.
Most Trusted
Personality
RANK 2019
ACTOR (Male)
SOUTH
INDIAN
ACTORS
(Male)
ACTOR
(Female)
SPORTS
PERSONALITY
BUSINESS
PERSONSPIRITUALSOCIAL
ACTIVISTYOUTUBERAUTHORINTERNATIONAL
ACTOR
1AMITABH
BACHCHANRAJNIKANTDEEPIKA
PADUKONEVIRAT KOHLIRATAN
TATA
MOTHER
TERESA
ANNA
HAZARE
SANDEEP
MAHESHWARI
SUDHA
MURTHYJOHN CENA
2AAMIR
KHANVIJAYKATRINA KAIFSACHIN
TENDULKAR
WALT
DISNEY
3SALMAN
KHANVIKRAMMADHURI
DIXIT
ROHIT
SHARMA
BILL
GATES
4AKSHAY
KUMARALIA BHATTMUKESH
AMBANI
5SHAHRUKH
KHANKAJOL
6RANVEER
SINGH
AISHWARYA
RAI
BACHCHAN
7AJAY
DEVGAN
PRIYANKA
CHOPRA
8HRITHIK
ROSHANLARA DUTTA
9SANJAY
DUTT
KAREENA
KAPOOR
10NANA
PATEKAR
SHRADDHA
KAPOOR
11SUNNY
LEONE