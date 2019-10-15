BIG BELL BOX: SEASON 2 – STREAMING AT A TACO BELL NEAR YOU!

Taco Bell, the world’s leading Mexican-inspired restaurant brand, is now ‘streaming’ across all its restaurants the second season of its BLOCKBUSTER OFFERING – the iconic BIG BELL BOX.

The Big Bell Box was introduced in India for the first time earlier this year, and brings variety, value for money & abundant food to the consumers with their favourite Taco Bell menu items in one single box – a soft Burrito roll, filled with fajita veggies and Habanero sauce; Crunchy taco with pinto beans; Mexican fries; Cinnamon Twists and unlimited Pepsi.

This go-to meal box for all your Taco Bell cravings will be available across all Taco Bell restaurants at an exciting price of INR 199 only!

So, what are you waiting for? Come and try out the best ‘second season’ in town!

About Taco Bell Corp.

Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., is a world-famous Mexican-inspired restaurant chain serving customizable tacos, burritos and other specialties with bold flavors, quality ingredients, breakthrough value, and best-in-class customer service to over 42 million customers weekly across the globe. There are currently over 500 Taco Bell outlets in nearly 30 countries outside the United States, and over 7,000 restaurants across the U.S., with the expansion still continuing in international markets.

