BIG FM SPREADS HAPPINESS GALORE IN THE ‘CITY OF JOY’ WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS CITY-BASED CAMPAIGN ‘WIN BIG – THE KHANTI BANGALI CHALLENGE’

BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has

come up with yet another campaign that drives forward engagement with its listeners. With

Kolkata being a city rich in culture, art, music sport, etc. the radio station offers listeners from

the city the chance to win prizes by testing their knowledge of the city via its campaign – WIN

BIG – The Khanti Bangali Challenge. Spreading the hyperlocal theme of City Pride in the City

of Joy, the campaign will be led RJ Nilanjan and supported by other RJ’s like RJ Khas

Koushik, RJ Pamela and RJ Sumanta.

BIG FM’s core belief is to spread cheer in the lives of its listeners and it is especially

important to do so, given the current stressful environment. The month-long campaign will

see the radio station run hourly contests from 9am-2-7pm, which is a subtle reminder of the

brand’s frequency, that will offer listeners a host of hourly prizes. The fun contest, over the

course of the day, shall test the listeners’ knowledge of how well do they know the city of

Kolkata and its heritage and culture. This engaging contest shall also be amplified via the

digital medium as one daily contest shall be run by the local RJ on their social media profile.

In addition to the daily prizes that are up for grabs, WIN BIG also presents listeners the

chance to take home mega prizes in the morning and evening shows.

Speaking on the campaign/initiative, BIG FM Spokesperson said, “Over the years, BIG FM,

through its initiatives and campaigns, has gone on to create an impact in society and earn a

special place in the hearts of listeners in Kolkata. The Win BIG contest is yet another step in

a direction that cements our bond and connects with them. Kolkata is a city known for its rich

heritage and testing the listener’s knowledge was the best way to reach out and connect with

them on a personal level.”

Throughout the day, listeners will get various opportunities to interact with their favourite RJs

from the city, be part of the highly-engaging and interactive activities along with the chance

to claim a host of Bumper Prizes.

