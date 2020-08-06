Navigation
Bigg Boss 13 Star Paras Chhabra Visits Dream Girl Foundation on Rakshabandhan
2 min read

Television star and Bigg Boss 13 celebrity Paras Chhabra visited the Dream Girl Foundation, based in Gurgaon, on Rakshabandhan. The Foundation is an orphanage that supports as many as 5200 children and is supported by the Surbana Jurong Group, a global urban, infrastructure, and managed services consulting firm. Established in 2003, they provide underprivileged children with education, ailing people who can’t afford treatment with health care, and downhearted people with smiles.

Paras spent the day with as many as 30 little girls and distributed face masks, chocolates, sanitizers, and stationery. He spoke to them about the importance of personal hygiene, particularly in the current situation when the pandemic was spreading like wildfire across the globe.

Explaining the importance of the day, Paras Chhabra said, “Rakshabandhan is a day when brothers promise to protect their sisters. As responsible men of this country, we should all vow to protect the girl child. This is my bit towards protecting these little girls, especially with the pandemic raging across the country.”

The Dream Girl Foundation is one of the eminent non-profit organizations engaged in providing a better future to the underprivileged girls. Our organization is dedicated to working for the overall improvement of girls including education, sanitation, health, income generation, AIDS awareness, and other major issues. We make the underprivileged girl children capable so that they can compete and come at-par with this fast-growing community.

