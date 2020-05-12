Fri. May 15th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

BIGO Live collaborates with WHO for a Fundraising Live Concert

1 min read

As a global pioneer live-streaming platform, during the COVID-19, BIGO LIVE is hosting a Fundraising Live Concert to raise funds for World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. All funds received in the live concert will be donated to WHO by BIGO LIVE.
Bigo Live broadcasters globally will be participating in this concert to raise funds for WHO- COVID-19. Garnering over 70k votes for her singing skills, Ada Kyra of Mumbai is one of the hosts participating in the cause.

More Stories

2 min read

Amazon Prime Video to globally premiere Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo

4 min read

PHD Chamber lauds Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Ji’s extensive measures to strengthen economy’s backbone, the MSMEs

2 min read

Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries Limited on The Special Economic Package Announced by the Prime Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Amazon Prime Video to globally premiere Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo

4 min read

PHD Chamber lauds Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Ji’s extensive measures to strengthen economy’s backbone, the MSMEs

2 min read

Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries Limited on The Special Economic Package Announced by the Prime Minister

3 min read

Bengal’s iconic show Mahaprabhu now on Star Jalsha

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »