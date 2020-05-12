BIGO Live collaborates with WHO for a Fundraising Live Concert

As a global pioneer live-streaming platform, during the COVID-19, BIGO LIVE is hosting a Fundraising Live Concert to raise funds for World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. All funds received in the live concert will be donated to WHO by BIGO LIVE.

Bigo Live broadcasters globally will be participating in this concert to raise funds for WHO- COVID-19. Garnering over 70k votes for her singing skills, Ada Kyra of Mumbai is one of the hosts participating in the cause.

