Binge Baefikar Celebrates Valentine’s Day in Kolkata

Binge Baefikar, a healthy food Start up brand celebrated Valentine’s Day in Kolkata in its true spirit. Unveiled in November last year, by Anisha Mohta, a young food entrepreneur in presence of Actor Prasenjit, Binge Baefikar, a city based healthy food startup brand has been operating in the city in cloud kitchen format. The brand aims to provide its consumers a fine dining experience and has chosen Valentine’s week to treat its consumers. On this occasion, the brand organized an open air candle light dinner for couples at the breathtaking backdrop of Princeton Club from 10th February to 14th February.

“We at Binge Baefikar celebrated Valentine’s week since 10th February at Princeton Club to provide an open air fine dining experience under candle light. At Binge Baefikar the mantra is to Khao Baefikar, Raho Healthy. We are sure couples are enjoying healthy yet tasty dishes to the hilt on this special occasion of Valentine’s Day,” said Anisha Mohta, Founder, Binge Baefikar.

Binge Baefikar has curated Valentine’s Day Special menu for health conscious couples that include Tomato basil Soup, Roasted Pumpkin Cinnamon Soup, Cauliflower Rice, Brown Rice, Gobindobhog Risoto Tangy Tomato, Fish in Chilli Honey Sauce,, Chicken 65 , Prawn in lemon garlic sauce, Mapo Tofu, Corn fed Chooza, hara piyaz curry to name a few.

The very name Binge Baefikar as it suggests, aptly serves the needs of those foodies in Kolkata who dont mind binge eating but want to shift to healthy eating thus enhancing their health quotient. It offers healthy alternative of popular food items across different cuisines with no compromise on taste. The gourmets can gorge on their favourite food as much as they want without thinking about their diet calories, glycemic index and Blood Pressure, courtesy Binge Baefikar. The fare includes options which are free from gluten, butter, sugar and dairy. The brand has developed curated recipes for those following Keto, Vegan and Gluten-Free diets as well.

The Kolkata based start up operates through a cloud kitchen format with delivery only option. The brand cultivating healthier lifestyle by serving real food at an affordable price, would offer fare exclusively on platforms like Swiggy and Zomato to start with. Binge Baefikar also would start home delivery within 10 km radius of Prince Anwar Shah Road. Supporting Binge Baefikar’s mission “Healthy yet tasty food for Everyone” customers can also find nutritionist-verified recipes based on their individual dietary preferences.

