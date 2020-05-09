Sun. May 10th, 2020

Binge Baefikar plans to celebrate Mother’s Day

Come 10th May, Binge Baefikar, the healthy yet tasty food brand will celebrate its first Mother’s Day since inception in November last year, with its specially curated mother’s day special desserts with a health quotient.  The specially curated Dessert menu includes Apple Pie (sugar free), Chocolate Mud cake (sugar free), Sugarfree moong dal halwa, Sugar free besan ke ladoo and Eclairs for those mothers who would love to maintain their petite body and also who  are planning to reduce  their weight. Besides the delectable healthy sweets, people can order Mother’s day special menu from Binge Baefikar and win free brownie to gift to their mothers for orders above Rs 600 . These special Mother’s day menu will be available along with Binge Baefikar’s elaborate menu and popular items like Multigrain pav with ketogenic bhaji,chickpea salad,chia seed pudding,cauliflower rice,barbecue chicken fajita wrap,chicken brown rice biryani & gluten free momos.

Speaking on the occasion , Anisha Mohta, founder of Binge Baefikar , said, “Mother’s Day is a special occasion when we pay respect , honour to our  mothers who always find a special place in our heart.  To recognise the contribution of our  mothers in our  lives, we at Binge Baefikar are planning to celebrate Mother’s Day with Mother’s Day special menu. People can also show love to their  mothers with Binge Baefikar’s special healthy brownie with no  sugar in it. In today’s world mothers also would like to maintain their health and be in proper shape , hence we have planned to introduce special sugar free desserts for them to relish without any guilt and worry for enhancing weight.”

All these Mother’s day food items will be  available through swiggy and zomato. Binge Baefikar – the city based healthy food brand, introduced in November, 2019 by Anisha Mohta, a young food entrepreneur, offers food striking the right balance between taste and nutrition.  Binge Baefikar had launched its cloud kitchen  in presence of celebrated actor Prasenjit in Tollygunge area. Operating through Cloud Kitchen format, Binge Baefikar as it suggests, aptly serves the needs of those foodies in Kolkata who like binge eating but want to shift to healthy eating thus enhancing their health quotient. The fare includes options which are free from gluten, butter, sugar and dairy. The brand has developed curated recipes for those following Keto, Vegan and Gluten-Free diets as well.

 Binge Bae fikar has also opened a cloud kitchen at Harrington Street area that enables consumers staying in Park Street, Esplanade, Camac Street, Hochi Minh Sarani , Shakespeare Sarani and adjacent area. It also offers food from its existing cloud kitchen at Prince Anwar Shah Road.

Apart from Swiggy and Zomato, there are two special nos  where people can order. Binge Baefikar’s special no at Prince Anwar Shah road cloud kitchen no 91 98302 29156, and the contact no for newly introduced cloud kitchen at Harrington Street is 91 98306 03264

