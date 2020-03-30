Binge-watch these TOP 10 Hollywood favourites from Lionsgate Play with your entire family

Don’t get lockdown, dull your spirits! While you follow the new norm of social distancing, Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India, showcases best of Hollywood cinema that you can binge watch while you stay safe at home with your family and create memories for a lifetime. Lionsgate Play has curated collection of movies to keep your kids and elders in the house occupied during such tough times.

1. Knives Out

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in Knives Out, a fresh, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. Knives Out is an American whodunnit mystery film. Described as a modern take on the murder mystery genre, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch’s death leads a master detective to investigate. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. The film was nominated at Oscars for best original screenplay

2. La La Land

La La Land is a 2016 American romantic musical film written and directed by Damien Chazelle. It stars Ryan Gosling as a jazz pianist and Emma Stone as an aspiring actress, who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles. John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, and J. K. Simmons also star. It won a record-breaking seven awards from its seven nominations at the 74th Golden Globes and received eleven nominations at the 70th British Academy Film Awards, winning five awards, including Best Film. It also received record-tying fourteen nominations at the 89th Academy Awards, winning in six categories, including Best Director for Damien Chazelle and Best Actress for Stone.

3. The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games is a 2012 American dystopian science fiction-adventure film directed by Gary Ross and based on Suzanne Collins’s 2008 novel of the same name. It is the first installment in The Hunger Games film series and was produced by Nina Jacobson and Jon Kilik, with a screenplay by Ross, Collins, and Billy Ray. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, and Donald Sutherland. The story takes place in a dystopian post-apocalyptic future in the nation of Panem, where a boy and a girl from each of the nation’s 12 Districts are chosen annually as “tributes” and forced to compete in The Hunger Games, an elaborate televised fight to the death. Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) volunteers to take her younger sister’s place, and with her district’s male tribute, Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), travels to the Capitol to train and compete in the games.

4. American Assassin

American Assassin is a 2017 American action thriller film directed by Michael Cuesta and starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, and Taylor Kitsch. It was written by Stephen Schiff, Michael Finch, Edward Zwick, and Marshall Herskovitz. Based on Vince Flynn’s 2010 novel of the same name, its plot is about young CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp, who helps a Cold War veteran try to stop the detonation of a rogue nuclear weapon.

5. Now You See Me 2

Now You See Me 2, also known as Now You See Me: The Second Act, is a 2016 American heist film directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Ed Solomon. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Daniel Radcliffe, Lizzy Caplan, Jay Chou, Sanaa Lathan, Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman. A sequel to the 2013 film Now You See Me and the second installment of the film series, the plot has the Four Horsemen, and their leader Dylan Rhodes, recruited by Walter Mabry, a criminal mastermind, to steal a data chip.

6. P.S. I Love You

P.S. I Love You is a 2007 American tragedy romance film directed by Richard LaGravenese. The screenplay by LaGravenese and Steven Rogers is based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Cecelia Ahern. It stars Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Lisa Kudrow, Gina Gershon, James Marsters, Harry Connick Jr. and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It was distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Momentum Pictures. The film was critically panned, with criticism being directed at Swank’s performance (she was considered miscast); cliches; and emotionally manipulative writing. Despite the reviews, it was a box office success and grossed $156 million on a $30 million budget.

7. The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (commonly referred to as New Moon) is a 2009 American romantic fantasy film based on Stephenie Meyer’s 2006 novel New Moon. It is the second film in The Twilight Saga film series and is the sequel to 2008’s Twilight.

8. Perfume: The Story Of A Murder

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer is a 2006 German period psychological thriller film directed by Tom Tykwer and starring Ben Whishaw, Alan Rickman, Rachel Hurd-Wood, and Dustin Hoffman. The film is about a man who with his incredible talent for discerning scents, Jean-Baptiste Grenouille (Ben Whishaw) is one of 18th-century France’s finest perfumers. He becomes obsessed with capturing an elusive aroma: the scent of young womanhood. His search takes a deadly turn, and when the bodies of 12 young females are found, panic breaks out, with families rushing to lock up their daughters.

Astro Boy

Astro Boy is a 2009 American CGI superhero film loosely based on the manga series of the same name by the Japanese writer and illustrator Osamu Tezuka. Directed by David Bowers. With Freddie Highmore, Nicolas Cage, Kristen Bell, Charlize Theron. When an android replica of a boy is rejected by his aggrieved creator, he goes off to find his own identity in an adventure that would make him the greatest hero of his time.

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Directed by Jay Oliva, Gary Hartle. With Noah Crawford, Brenna O’Brien, Aidan Drummond, Dempsey Pappion. The children of the Avengers hone their powers and go head to head with the very enemy responsible for their parents’ demise. The Avengers are defeated and killed by Ultron in a battle. However, their children, the Next Avengers, decide to take on the enemy and avenge their parents’ death.