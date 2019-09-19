Bingo! Pujo Tadka enlivens the festive spirit of Durga Pujo

As the city gears up to celebrate Durga Puja, Bingo! The popular snack brand from ITC Ltd reinforces the festive spirit with an appetizing twist to Kolkata’s iconic trams through the Bingo! Tedhe Medhe – Pujo Tadka. Bingo! has created a memorable ride for tram commuters with visually appealing artwork of Kolkata’s heritage treasures along with a delicious chaat menu using Bingo! Tedhe Medhe as the key ingredient to provide a delectable treat to the people of Kolkata

Bingo! Tedhe Medhe‘s Pujo Tadka has created a delightful experienceby revampingtwo tramswith Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s unique pink and yellow creatives for a fun commute across the city. The vehicle displaysBingo! Tedhe Medhe’s vibrant representation of Kolkata’s iconic monuments with Tedhe Medhe chips. To further enrich the experience of the travelers, Bingo! has created a shop inside the tram which sells Bingo Tedhe Medhe Jhalmuri. The trams are running across the city in multiple routes which includes Gariahat to Esplanade, Nonapukur to Esplanade, Shyambazar to Esplanade and Shyambazar to BBD Bag.

Making the festive season more appetizing, Bingo! Has also reached out to 50 chaat vendors to create innovative versions of chaats using Bingo! Tedhe Medhe. Food lovers in Kolkata can further vote for the best chaat and the vendors with the most number of votes will be awarded.

Durga Puja is a very special occasion for all Bengalis and the brand intends to celebrate the festive spirit of the city in Kolkata’s most iconic feature- the vintage trams. This new experience of enjoying a fresh bite of chaat in the tram journey is enthralling and will create the right ambience as the city gears to welcome its most awaited festival. Bingo! has curated this experience with an endeavor to position the brand as an interesting chaat ingredient through this initiative.

Bingo! known for its innovative and quirkiness, is reinforcing the enthusiasm and excitement to the most awaited festival of Kolkata at the Jodhpur Park Pandal on the 4th October. Resonating the heart and spirit of the city, ITC Bingo! Tedhe Medhe will recreate artistic renditions of Durga Ma and the city’s distinctive monuments, structures and heritage buildings using Bingo! Tedhe Medhe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

