Biotique launches their monsoon skincare products

Biotique introduces their monsoon skincare products that are great for humid weather. Biotique creates 100% natural products made with real fruit & vegetable extracts that help keep the skin young & rejuvenated. BIOTIQUE products are designed, manufactured and packed by qualified Ayurvedic Doctors and Swiss Cosmetologists. The products are available in stores and onwww.biotique.com.

Below is a selection of products that wok wonders on all skin-types, specially during the monsoon season:



BIO PINEAPPLE

OIL CONTROL FOAMING FACE WASH FOR NORMAL TO OILY SKIN

This oil control fresh-foaming, 100% soap-free cleansing gel is blended with extracts of pineapple, neem leaves, euphorbia plant and clove oil to dissolve makeup, purge pores and purify the complexion.

INR 65/- for 50 ML



BIO CUCUMBER

PORE TIGHTENING TONER WITH HIMALAYAN WATERS FOR NORMAL TO OILY SKIN

Cucumber is one of primordial cooling and purifying plants in nature with many beneficial health benefits. It is known to reduce skin puffiness and tiredness, and to restore natural skin freshness and tone.

INR 175/- for 120 ML



BIO APRICOT

REFRESHING BODY WASH 100% SOAP FREE – 200ML

Bio Apricot cleanses, softens and brings out the body’s natural brightness.



Benefits:

• 100% Soap Free.

• Organically pure & preservative free.

• Dermatologist tested for safety.

• No animal testing.

INR 199/- for 200ML



BIO BASIL & PARSLEY

PURIFYING BODY WASH 100% SOAP FREE, 200ML

Bio Basil & Parsley purifying body wash is a blend of pure Basil, Pudina and Neem to gently wash away body impurities, without disturbing the skin’s natural pH balance. Cleanses, softens and brings out the body’s natural brightness.



Benefits:

100% Soap Free.

Organically pure & preservative free.

Dermatologist tested for safety.

No animal testing.

INR 199/- for 200ML

BIO ALMOND

ULTRA RICH BODY WASH 100% SOAP FREE -200ML

Bio Almond deeply nourishing body wash is blended with Almond, Neem and Sunflower oils, mixed with Turmeric and Wild Turmeric, to gently wash away body impurities, without disturbing the skin’s natural pH balance. Cleanses, softens and brings out the body’s natural brightness.



Benefits:

100% Soap Free.

Organically pure & preservative free.

Dermatologist tested for safety.

No animal testing.

INR 199/- for 200ML



BIO ALOE VERA

30+ SPF SUNSCREEN CREAM FOR NORMAL TO OILY SKIN

This nutrient-rich cream is blended with pure aloe vera, sunflower and safflower oils to keep skin soft, fair and moisturized in the sun. Protects skin with broad spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB sunscreen.

INR 220/- for 50 grams.

