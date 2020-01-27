Birla Open Minds launches Birla Open Minds Pre School, Barrackpore

Birla Open Minds Pre School (BOMPS) was launched in Barrackpore. The school was inaugurated by Shri. A.K.Azad Islam , (WBCS- Exe.) Sub Divisional Magistrate, Barrackpore, Prof.(Dr.) Ashok Kumar Shaw, Dean Academic Regent Education and Research Foundation in presence of Shri. Vijay Anand, Regional Franchise manager,East.

The school will be a standalone Preschool with state of the art facilities for the young children. The important highlight of Birla Open Minds Preschool is the unique curriculum that focuses on the ‘whole child. Since, children learn in different ways our curriculum provides integrated learning experiences through a theme based approach and investigates ideas from multiple perspectives. Our learning spaces are well resource equipped where children engage in activities of their choice, The enriching learning centre for block play, dramatic play, language, Math & manipulative and scientific explorations have theme focused material. Engaging in play at these centers reinforces conceptual understanding and problem solving. Caring for self and the environment is a habit that is inculcated early in children and runs through the entire curriculum.

Mr. Vijay Anand Birla Open Minds, Regional Franchise Manger –East, said, “Birla Open Minds aims at building a uniting culture by providing quality education and nurturing student sensitivity towards the society and its members. By associating with Ms. Sucharita Dutt we see ourselves moving in line with our vision of creating best education environment for students across the country by offering integrated and holistic learning experience.”

Birla Open Minds continuously and innovatively strives towards providing better facilities to its students across India. It understands the importance and essence of a high quality education structure. With the launch of this school, Birla Open Minds has added yet another feather to its wide network of 120+ school pan India.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...