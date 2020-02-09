Tue. Feb 11th, 2020

Blood Donation Camp Organised By Srimati Asha Nandi

Srimati Asha Nandi ,Councillor,23 No Ward of Bidhanagar Municipal Corporation organised an auspicious Blood Donation Camp & Dress Distribution to Elders and Orphan Childrens.

Shri Sujit Bose,Minister of Fire and Emergency Services,Srimati Krishna Chakraborty,Mayor, Bidhanagar Municipal Corporation ,Shri Tapas Chatterjee ,Deputy Mayor, Bidhanagar Municipal Corporation Shri Debraj Chakraborty,Mayor Parishad, Bidhanagar Municipal Corporation ,Shri Asutosh Nandi ,23 No Ward, Bidhanagar Municipal Corporation were present at this event.

