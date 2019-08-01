BLOOM WINS BEST CONCEPT HOTEL

The Bloom Hotel Group, one of India’s leading hotel operators, has won “Best Conceptualised Hotel” at Today’s Traveller Awards 2019at a ceremony in New Delhi. The award was presented by Hon’ble Minister of Culture and Tourism (MoS), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel.

With cutting edge hotel concepts and a proprietary cloud based tech platform, Bloom’s focus on innovation is helping the brand win several awards and recognitions with each successive hotel quickly becoming a segment leader in their respective micro markets, leading on rate, occupancy and guest satisfaction scores. The latest being Bloomrooms @ Janpath in New Delhi – a hotel extensively covered for being built in under 100 days – one the quickest hotel executions from signing to opening on record.

Mr. Tom Welbury, Vice President Strategy Bloom Hotels, in a statement, said: “We are delighted to receive the ‘Best Conceptualised Hotel’ which is a great testament to Bloom being the pace setter. This has been primarily enabled by the proprietary technology and systems we have developed internally. Our cloud based tech platform was in fact built out before our first hotel was even launched. In 2012 we introduced the world to a new concept of rooms only hotels. Another disruption we introduced to the industry was when we decided to develop our next generation hotel and even skip using the word hotel in our name, and instead lead with only ‘rooms’. While several have tried to replicate this concept by simply appending the rooms moniker next to their brands Bloom stands out as the clear winner on quality and concept as various awards such as this have highlighted. We have also avoided reckless growth and vanity metrics to build a winning brand seeing and rejecting up to 50 hotels for every one we sign.”

This quality first approach immediately hits you when you enter a Bloom Hotel. The product feels premium and even at an affordable price point Bloom offers all their guests Grohe rain showers, Egyptian cotton linen and clean air systems that only a few select leading hotels can boast about. Interestingly Bloom is the first mid market brand globally to trademark their sleep experience, the CloudBed™, demonstrating their absolute commitment to excellence. When considering the well-documented failures and struggles of various leading global brands in India, the local advantage isn’t far from fact. Bloom has gone head to head with renowned international brands and come out on top consistently.

Mr. Sanjeev Sethi, COO Bloom Hotels and an industry thought leader said: “We will continue to deliver on the needs of the traveller and won’t compromise on our quality obsession which sets us apart from the wider industry. We strive to be the best in everything we do – which means we sign only the best sites, pick only the best hotel development partners and build a product that is the best. We call this Blooming to Your Best! This award is a reflection of this commitment to excellence. It is the team of Bloomers that make these Awards possible and we salute them.”

Bloom currently operates several segment leading hotels across India’s top markets, including Delhi, Gurugram, Goa and Bengaluru. The concept is now expanding to Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Amritsar and Udaipur.

