Bloomingdale Public Relations expands to Singapore
Mumbai based Bloomingdale Public Relations, one of the leading
boutique PR firms in India with prolific experience in hospitality, technology,
start-ups and real-estate, is on an expansion spree. The agency recently
started operations in Singapore thereby catering to Brands looking at media
outreach across the Asia Pacific region. Unlike a traditional PR Company,
Bloomingdale has been offering clients wholistic brand communication
solutions including PR, Social Media, Digital Advertising and Influencer
Marketing.
Bloomingdale Public Relations, through India’s leading publisher Jaico
Publishing House had recently bagged the prestigious opportunity to work
with Robin Sharma, the best-selling author of ‘The Monk Who Sold His
Ferrari’ for his India Tour. The PR mandate included promoting the Author’s
recent book titled ‘The 5AM Club’ through various media outreach campaigns,
organizing press events and one-on-one interactions. Thanks to the effort
from team Bloomingdale, the Book managed to gain momentum through
numerous coverage in print, TV, online and bloggers. Some of the coverages
include National mainline dailies, leading financials, TV channels, Celebrity
mentions on Social media, newswire and more.
Akash Shah, Director, Jaico Publishing House said, “We worked on our
first project with Bloomingdale early this year. The objective was to get the
maximum print and online publicity for Robin Sharma during his week-long
India tour to promote his latest book, The 5 AM Club. Bloomingdale did an
admirable job. This media coverage was instrumental in establishing the title
as a key national bestseller.”
Diana Fernandes, Founder | Director at Bloomingdale Public Relations,
further added, “Working with the team at Jaico was a great opportunity. We
started planning the campaign months in advance so as to identify the right
platforms that would help garner maximum reach.”
Speaking on the expansion plans, Diana said, the operations in Singapore
and Dubai will help brands significantly. “We find many Indian companies
including our existing clients going global. Our presence there will help their
international media outreach and help global brands entering India. Further a
lot of local brands in Singapore and Dubai are looking to outsource their
Digital and Social media requirement to India; our presence in these countries
with a large expert back-end team in India will cater to clients in these
territories.”
Bloomingdale Public Relations has longstanding relationships with most of
their clients; including Kaspersky Lab, Mad Over Donuts, Mitashi, Route
Mobile Ltd., Cobx Gaming, Love & Cheesecake, Havwoods International,
Bayroute, Hitchki, RiddiSiddhi Bullions Ltd., RichFeel amongst many others.