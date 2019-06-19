Bloomingdale Public Relations expands to Singapore

Mumbai based Bloomingdale Public Relations, one of the leading

boutique PR firms in India with prolific experience in hospitality, technology,

start-ups and real-estate, is on an expansion spree. The agency recently

started operations in Singapore thereby catering to Brands looking at media

outreach across the Asia Pacific region. Unlike a traditional PR Company,

Bloomingdale has been offering clients wholistic brand communication

solutions including PR, Social Media, Digital Advertising and Influencer

Marketing.

Bloomingdale Public Relations, through India’s leading publisher Jaico

Publishing House had recently bagged the prestigious opportunity to work

with Robin Sharma, the best-selling author of ‘The Monk Who Sold His

Ferrari’ for his India Tour. The PR mandate included promoting the Author’s

recent book titled ‘The 5AM Club’ through various media outreach campaigns,

organizing press events and one-on-one interactions. Thanks to the effort

from team Bloomingdale, the Book managed to gain momentum through

numerous coverage in print, TV, online and bloggers. Some of the coverages

include National mainline dailies, leading financials, TV channels, Celebrity

mentions on Social media, newswire and more.

Akash Shah, Director, Jaico Publishing House said, “We worked on our

first project with Bloomingdale early this year. The objective was to get the

maximum print and online publicity for Robin Sharma during his week-long

India tour to promote his latest book, The 5 AM Club. Bloomingdale did an

admirable job. This media coverage was instrumental in establishing the title

as a key national bestseller.”

Diana Fernandes, Founder | Director at Bloomingdale Public Relations,

further added, “Working with the team at Jaico was a great opportunity. We

started planning the campaign months in advance so as to identify the right

platforms that would help garner maximum reach.”

Speaking on the expansion plans, Diana said, the operations in Singapore

and Dubai will help brands significantly. “We find many Indian companies

including our existing clients going global. Our presence there will help their

international media outreach and help global brands entering India. Further a

lot of local brands in Singapore and Dubai are looking to outsource their

Digital and Social media requirement to India; our presence in these countries

with a large expert back-end team in India will cater to clients in these

territories.”

Bloomingdale Public Relations has longstanding relationships with most of

their clients; including Kaspersky Lab, Mad Over Donuts, Mitashi, Route

Mobile Ltd., Cobx Gaming, Love & Cheesecake, Havwoods International,

Bayroute, Hitchki, RiddiSiddhi Bullions Ltd., RichFeel amongst many others.

