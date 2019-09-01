Blue Dart announces General Price Increase w.e.f. 1st January 2020

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation, distribution and logistics Company today announced its General Price Increase (GPI), effective January 1, 2020. The average shipment price increase will be 9.8% as compared to 2019, dependant on the shipping profile. While the price increase will apply to all customers signed up until 31st August 2019, those signing up between 1st – 30th September 2019 will continue to enjoy benefits at the existing rates, till 31st December 2020. This is generally applicable to sign ups between October to December of the previous year.

Commenting on the announcement, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart said, “Blue Dart offers a wide range of innovative and simplified solutions across industry verticals. We will continue to create differentiated delivery capabilities, quality services and customized solutions with an unwavering focus on delivering our core competencies of reliability and responsiveness. The price adjustment will allow us to further enhance our capabilities and enable us to delight our customers by providing them high quality solutions and services, best-in-class technology and innovative products”.

Ketan Kulkarni, CMO & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart adds, “Blue Dart being the leaders in the express logistics industry and a trade facilitator for the country has made strategic investments ahead of the curve to remain agile and adaptive in a dynamic environment. These include expanding our reach, improving transit times, network optimisation, infrastructure and technology solutions and focusing on emerging markets, SMEs and key sectors”.

Blue Dart adjusts its prices annually, taking into account inflation, currency dynamics, fuel cost fluctuations and other rising regulatory and mandatory costs, such as expenses related to compliance for the workforce with enhanced security regulations across the large number of locations it services.

