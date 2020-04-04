Blue Dart ensures continuity of essential supply chain for the nation during COVID-19 outbreak

In this challenging environment, Blue Dart has mobilized its Business Contingency and Continuity Plan (BCCP), including pandemic operating plans, and is implementing preventive actions as appropriate to ensure least disruption in our services to Indian businesses. Our QRT – Quick Response Team, is working 24×7 towards mitigating potential impacts while ensuring continuity of the supply chain across the nation. Our six 757 Boeing freighters operating day and night across Indian skies have been prioritised to deliver medical equipment & pharmaceuticals amongst other shipments enabling the nation in its fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.

We are continuously monitoring and responding to the various situational challenges caused by COVID-19 keeping the interest of customers, employees and community paramount. We are providing vital updates and necessary information to our customers and employees on precautionary measures and permissible guidelines to operate across geographies during the 21-days nationwide lockdown.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Limited said, “In this critical health crisis, our Express logistics services play a critical role, in saving lives – whether it is by sending emergency medical equipment and supplies to healthcare workers; delivering necessity goods to customers; or by finding solutions for companies to continue their operations. To this end, we are working closely with Government bodies and Institutions. Our QRT is responding exceptionally to the situation & industries we are working with have appreciated the response that Blue Dart has been able to put together at short notice. We are working round the clock to deliver in a time-bound manner so that the fight against the pandemic is supplemented & multiplied. Ensuring the air life-line of the nation our aircrafts are deployed”

To ensure essential deliveries are not disrupted, Blue Dart also operated two new air – routes Guwahati and Pune which are not a part of our normal schedule. We are also flying flights as exigencies demand. Additionally, we are exploring international charter to support critical Government requirement.

Blue Dart has listed itself on the dedicated Medical Air Cargo website www.civilaviation.gov.in

Shipments moved:

Across the country we have been delivering testing kits, reagents, enzymes, medical equipment (ventilators), N95 respirators and surgical masks, gloves, & other items requisitioned by State Governments. Customers such as Siemens, Boston scientific, Sun pharmaceuticals and several others have used our aviation service to move essential medical supplies.